TMCnet News
|
New Packages from Vernier and SAM Labs Help Middle School Teachers Incorporate Science and Coding into Their Instruction
BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle school teachers can now integrate science lessons with data collection and coding using new packages from Vernier Software & Technology and SAM Labs. Each new topic-based package—comprised of a Go Direct sensor, SAM Labs output blocks, and ready-to-go activities within the Google Workbench programming platform—engages students in scientific discovery and introductory block-based coding.
"The new Vernier Coding with SAM Labs packages provide a cost-effective solution for teachers looking to introduce data collection and entry-level coding using SAM Labs with Vernier sensors," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "The packages are versatile in that teachers can use them for in-person instruction or in a hybrid learning model. For the latter, students collect data that interacts with their output blocks in class or borrow the package for use at home."
Each package is designed to help students explore a specific scientific topic, such as temperature, magnetism, sound, force, and motion. Students use each packages' corresponding Go Direct sensor—Go Direct Temperature, Go Direct 3-Axis Magnetic Field, Go Direct Sound, Go Direct Force and Acceleration, and Go Direct Motion, respectively—with the SAM Labs output blocks as they complete their step-by-step lesson.
Students can connect the Go Direct sensors and SAM Labs output blocks using Bluetooth® wireless technology and create block-based code in Google Workbench that makes the output blocks interact and respond to sensor data.
The new packages provide everythng teachers need to get started combining data collection with computer science, including access to comprehensive technical support. Learn more about the Vernier Coding with SAM Labs Packages.
About Vernier Software & Technology
About SAM Labs
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-packages-from-vernier-and-sam-labs-help-middle-school-teachers-incorporate-science-and-coding-into-their-instruction-301123952.html
SOURCE Vernier Software & Technology
01/20/2009
01/06/2010
Business Development
Date: 2/12/21
Time: 10:00-10:45am
Utilizing Machine Learning to Predict Public Transportation Times
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
How MIoT is Critical to Adressing COVID-19 and Pandemics
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm