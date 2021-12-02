[September 02, 2020] New Core Business Application Specialist Wye Print Aims to Reinvent Print Technology Deployments

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to create, sustain, and improve the process of deploying core business applications for packaging, commercial, label, and post-press businesses across North America, Wye Print has launched itself as a subscription-based print technology company that delivers complete business transformation at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Offering PrintVis, powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, which delivers a robust, scalable print industry-focused management information system (MIS) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, Wye Print aims to connect every part of the printing plant – from estimating and quoting through production and shipping in one core business application. By offering multiple deployment options and ongoing change management and training opportunities to address the needs of any size business, Wye Print delivers applications that work the way users in the print industry need, not the way technology wants. "A majority of print companies only use a fraction of the application they've purchased because they were never guided to learn and feel confident using all of the features and functionality," says Jim Hollcraft, owner of Wye Print and former owner of Jet Reports and eSoftware Professionals. "It's the Pareto Principle – where 80% of usage happens in only 20% of product features – and that leaves a lot of unexplored efficiency on the table. What we do is offer the whole package of knowledge transfer, change management, unlimited support and training, and technology to deliver what every customer needs. We want to make every user of our applications awesome and empower them to do more and do better every day with their tools. The entire premise of Wye Print is built on the idea that if you enable people to become powerful in their roles, they will naturally excel at their jobs and become evangelists for the success of their company. And to do that, they need to be trained and feel comfortable using every aspect of the core business application as it applies to their daily job. We are a company with great technology and industry experience that is wholly focused on the people who use it." With guided and DIY deployment options, as well as full deployments conducted by Wye Print themselves, print companies of any size can quickly and easily start using PrintVis to transform their entire operation. With the ongoing learning and training opportunities, a cloud-based subscription model running on Microsoft Azure, and transparent upfront pricing, Wye Print makes PrintVis accessible. I've worked in the Microsoft Dynamics channel for many years," says Amy Homan, managing director at Wye Print. "One thing I've come to understand is how the user experience shapes their adoption and belief in the new technology, almost immediately. Creating awesome users has a tremendous effect on the success of any business, and this is the concept that drives our team today. My goal is to help every print company break through the traditional barriers of software adoption and how they use technology so that they can experience the kind of exponential growth we know they are capable of. Every day my team strives to do more for our customers, and that means looking for innovative and useful ways to extend the value of core business applications beyond just managing processes by empowering people."



With an infinite loop of learning focused on making users awesome, Wye Print promises to transition every PrintVis user into a better, more productive team member who expands their skills and contributes directly to overall company success. "We focus on the human component – which means focusing on the human condition," says Jake Leoni, cloud innovator at Wye Print. "That means looking at everything from the perspective of the user and having that guide our decisions. We know that learning and cognition are complex and that features and functionality can never compensate for lack of effective, contextual learning. While we focus on providing sound technology platforms and core business applications that offer a single, centralized solution for managing an entire print operation, we do it with rollout and change management in mind. We choose to upgrade the user experience, and ultimately the user, over trying to innovate technology that doesn't work well for people. We give the users what they actually need, and not what they think they want. This is a powerful and unique approach we feel will have a real impact in the market."

Wye Print officially opened for business on March 1, 2020, and have been working diligently to implement and train their first customers in PrintVis. To learn more about Wye Print and how they can transform your print production company, visit us at www.wye.world/print About Wye Print Wye delivers core business applications for your print, packaging, or label company with a focus on one thing, your people. By taking the attention off features and functions, and concentrating on the user learning experience instead, Wye changes the face of how your print business can utilize technology to build and sustain growth. By leveraging repeatable, print industry-driven cloud applications on proven Microsoft platforms, and offering approachable online services and deployments, Wye simplifies technology projects to break down traditional barriers and friction so you can focus on people instead. In facilitating an infinite loop of learning, and injecting valuable context into the technology adoption experience, individuals are empowered to become a master of their craft, so print companies can continually push revenue exploration, drive innovations, and both deliver and extract maximum value in every customer engagement. Visit www.wye.world/print because smarter users are better users. About PrintVis PrintVis is a management information system for the print industry vertical, directly embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (formerly NAV), the world-renowned ERP system for mid-market businesses. PrintVis offers a complete, flexible business solution from Microsoft to the printing industry – both on premises and in the cloud. At its core, PrintVis functions to meet the common daily tasks of any print business: Estimating, production planning, materials purchasing and inventory management, shop floor data collection and time registration, invoicing, bookkeeping, and more. A highly-adaptable and robust software system, PrintVis is standardized to meet the needs of any commercial offset, web or digital printer, as well as the many specialty segments that exist within the printing world, such as carton and packaging companies, label manufacturers, wide format, finishing houses, binderies and more. Our emphasis on standardization lets you dramatically reduce the burdens of IT staffing, compatibility, and communication problems. PrintVis is JDF-Certified and integrates to all JDF-enabled and compatible machines and systems. PrintVis also integrates with multiple other systems from various vendors to the industry (including Esko ArtiosCAD, EQ Plan, Gantt Board, Papyrus and Antalis). PrintVis is on a mission to improve the way you do business – with a solution you will never outgrow! View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-core-business-application-specialist-wye-print-aims-to-reinvent-print-technology-deployments-301122407.html SOURCE Wye Print

