[September 02, 2020] New LG VELVET™ 5G Time Capsule Collection Drops in Time for Fall Fashion Season

Partnership with Canadian designers merges fashion and technology to create signature looks inspired by newly launched mobile device TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - In collaboration with notable Canadian designers George Sully, Hayley Elsaesser and Beurd Clothing, LG Electronics Canada unveiled the new LG VELVET™ 5G Time Capsule Collection – a signature line of fashion forward pieces inspired by LG's most visually-stunning mobile device to-date. Recently launched, the LG VELVET™ 5G marries design and performance to offer Canadians a unique mobile experience. The Time Capsule Collection features custom clothing and accessories that demonstrate how mobile devices can help enhance and influence style choices. From the lightweight 3D design, to the 'Waterdrop' camera and iridescent colour, Sully, Elsaesser and Beurd were enlisted for their ability to bring the key features of the device to life, merging LG's leadership in technology, with their own style savvy. Each piece of the collection was meticulously designed with the device in mind and can easily fit into a modern, streetwear look. "The LG VELVET™ 5G is not an average smartphone. It has been designed to empower creators and trendsetters to share what makes them unique with the world," said Varun Kalia, Head of Mobile at LG Electronics Canada. "We are excited to work with trailblazing designers to redefine the intersection of tech and style." Bringing to life the flowing lines and curved corners of the lightweight LG 3D Arc Design and 'Waterdrop' camera, the Sully & Son Co. x LG VELVET 5G TECHPAC offers a sleek, battery powered backpack that beads off water to protect your devices. With an external charge port, LG VELVET™ 5G users can plug in to power the already impressive all-day battery to capture a moment in style.



Hayley Elsaesser's ensemble of vivid prints creates a look as striking as the iridescent colour and vibrancy of LG's newest device. Available as a bomber jacket, T-shirt and bucket hat, any one of her signature designs is certain to make a statement on Instagram. Finally, Beurd's multi-colour, tie-dye tracksuit once again showcases the LG VELVET™ 5G's unique colour and design through a retro-look currently on trend this season. The outfit features a clear pocket for your device, integrating the LG VELVET™ 5G into the design.

To unveil the Time Capsule Collection, LG will host a virtual celebration event, featuring each designer offering insights and comments on creating your own iconic look. The virtual celebration will also feature a special performance by Canadian multi-talented artist and director, Sean Leon. During the event, which will take place live on LG's Instagram Channel on September 23, 2020, for each like or comment a designer receives on their custom LG VELVET inspired clothing and accessories, LG will donate $1 up to $5,000 to a charitable organization of each designer's choice. Each item in the Time Capsule Collection will be featured on the designers' respective website for sale starting today. To learn more about the LG VELVET™ 5G head to LG.ca/VELVET5G. About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company

