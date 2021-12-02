TMCnet News
New UX from Vistex Offers Closed-Loop TPx and Earns Two Best-in-Class Distinctions: Dashboard and Calendar
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, announced today that the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) has released the 2020 POI TPx Vendor Panorama: https://poinstitute.com/.
According to POI, "The new UX is a great example of Vistex's ability to dig deep and create what the market demands." Joel Cartwright, Industry Principal, Consumer Products at Vistex adds, "There's no more swivel chair for retail and foodservice manufacturers! They are now able to track and analyze, plan and forecast, and understand how their trade spend is performing – a closed-loop TPx offering."
The application includes an enhanced UX, designed with intuitive workflows cueing the user, every step of the way. Copy functionality and editing capabilities allow the user to bundle workloads such as promotions and evaluate forecasts. The landing page dashboard serves up predictive analytics and calls out risks that can take the plan off course or lead to ineffective trade funding.
Corporate top-down planning of trade budgets and volume targets is now easily managed with the intuitive UX and action-driven dashboards. POI reports:
"Vistex now features an excellent dashboard with KPIs…"
"…new TPO capability determines the best trade promotion schedule..."
"The capability resides within Vistex to leverage more automated, complex modeling..."
"Vistex has all the data components for comprehensive Revenue Growth Management."
