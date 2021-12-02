[September 02, 2020] New UX from Vistex Offers Closed-Loop TPx and Earns Two Best-in-Class Distinctions: Dashboard and Calendar

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex, a global leader in software solutions for managing pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, announced today that the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) has released the 2020 POI TPx Vendor Panorama: https://poinstitute.com/.



According to POI, "The new UX is a great example of Vistex's ability to dig deep and create what the market demands." Joel Cartwright, Industry Principal, Consumer Products at Vistex adds, "There's no more swivel chair for retail and foodservice manufacturers! They are now able to track and analyze, plan and forecast, and understand how their trade spend is performing – a closed-loop TPx offering."

The application includes an enhanced UX, designed with intuitive workflows cueing the user, every step of the way. Copy functionality and editing capabilities allow the user to bundle workloads such as promotions and evaluate forecasts. The landing page dashboard serves up predictive analytics and calls out risks that can take the plan off course or lead to ineffective trade funding. Corporate top-down planning of trade budgets and volume targets is now easily managed with the intuitive UX and action-driven dashboards. POI reports: "Vistex now features an excellent dashboard with KPIs…" "…new TPO capability determines the best trade promotion schedule..." "The capability resides within Vistex to leverage more automated, complex modeling..." "Vistex has all the data components for comprehensive Revenue Growth Management." About Vistex:

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottom-line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses. As part of the enterprise management system, Vistex solutions run inside or alongside SAP Business Suite and SAP S/4HANA® offering real-time insights into program performance. Learn more about Vistex at vistex.com. For more information, press only:

Alex Dehnert, Vistex, Inc., 847.490.0420, alex.dehnert@vistex.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ux-from-vistex-offers-closed-loop-tpx-and-earns-two-best-in-class-distinctions-dashboard-and-calendar-301122891.html SOURCE Vistex, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]