[September 02, 2020] New officer elected by GEICO Board and two others promoted

The GEICO Board of Directors recently elected a new officer and promoted two others. Jonathan Shafner was promoted to vice president and general counsel. John O'Keefe was promoted to vice president and chief information security officer with responsibility for data operations, architecture and infrastructure. Fikri Larguet was elected assistant vice president and will lead IT data operations. Shafner has been assistant vice president and deputy general counsel since 2017; before that, he served as assistant vice president, assistant general counsel and assistant secretary since 2010. He joined GEICO in 1986 as an attorney and has held many positions over the years, including senior counsel and assistant general counsel. Shafner received his bachelor's degree in English from the University of Connecticut and his law degree from Western New England University School of Law in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he was also a member of the Law Review. O'Keefe has been assistant vice president and chief information security officer, with responsibility for IT infrastructure, operations and security, since 2016; before that, he had been director of Systems Operations Infrastructure since 2006. After completing four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, he joined GEICO in 1985 as a programmer. His level of responsibilities evolved as he was promoted to lead programmer, manager and then director. Larguet most recently served as director of Cloud Products and Services. He started his career at GEICO as a senior software developer in 2003 and quickly took on responsibilities as a technical lead. In 2011, he was promoted to manager and then to director in 2014. Larguet has been instrumental in efforts to modernization sales systems and build out cloud infrastructure. He received a bachelor's degree in computer information systems from Strayer University and a bachelor's in marketing from EFAP School of Communications in Paris, France.



About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people's lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverage are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005631/en/

