TMCnet News
|
New Research Shows that 33 Percent of Companies Expose Unsafe Network Services to the Internet
Today RiskRecon, a Mastercard Company, and the Cyentia Institute published "Third-Party Security Signals: Exposing the reality of unsafe network services," an in-depth study that examines the prevalence of unsafe network services exposed to the internet. The research found that 33% of companies within the digital supply chain expose common network services such as data storage, remote access and network administration to the internet. In addition, organizations that expose unsafe services to the internet also exhibit more critical security findings.
The research is based on RiskRecon's assessment of millions of internet-facing systems across approximately 40,000 commercial and public institutions. Cyentia and RiskRecon analyzed the data in two strategic ways: the direct proportion of internet-facing hosts running unsafe services, as well as the percentage of companies that expose unsafe services somewhere across their infrastructure. The research concludes that the impact is further heightened when vendors and business partners run unsafe, exposed services used by their digital supply chain customers.
"Blocking internet access to unsafe network services is one of the most basic security hygiene practices. The fact that one-third of companies in the digital supply chain are failing at one of the most basic cybersecurity practices should serve as a wake up call to executives and third-party risk management teams," said Kelly White, CEO and co-founder, RiskRecon. "We have a long way to go in hardening the infrastructure that we all depend on to safely operate our businesses and protect consumer data. Risk managers will be well served to leverage objective data to better understand and act on their third-party risk."
For example, according to the research:
To download the full report "Third-Party Security Signals: Exposing the reality of unsafe network services," visit: www.riskrecon.com/signals-of-insecurity.
About Cyentia Institute
Cyentia Institute is a Virginia-based cybersecurity research services firm. We deliver high-integrity, high-quality, data-driven research that provides security companies with meaningful marketing content to build mindshare, drive sales, and attain greater visibility in competitive markets. In doing so, we seek to advance cybersecurity knowledge and practice for the community at large. In addition, we curate and publish a library of cybersecurity research and reporting which serves as a vital reference for security decision makers and practitioners worldwide.
About RiskRecon
RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous vendor monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match your risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world's easiest path to understanding and acting on own enterprise and third-party cyber risk, enabling organizations to efficiently operate scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes. Learn more about RiskRecon, request a demo or visit the website at www.riskrecon.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005286/en/
01/20/2009
01/06/2010
Business Development
Date: 2/12/21
Time: 10:00-10:45am
Utilizing Machine Learning to Predict Public Transportation Times
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
How MIoT is Critical to Adressing COVID-19 and Pandemics
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm