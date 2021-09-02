TMCnet News
|
New Patient Research Highlights Healthcare Challenges and Opportunities Amid the Pandemic
Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has published new healthcare research about how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting patient behavior and what healthcare providers can do to meet evolving expectations.
Using BrandGeek®-SMG's market intelligence tool and the fastest, most accurate source of behavioral data linked to consumer feedback in real time-SMG collected feedback from more than 5,200 respondents to understand how patient behavior and expectations have changed amid the pandemic.
"As concerns about the coronavirus remain high, healthcare providers need to establish strategies that address patient concerns and reestablish trust," said SMG Senior Vice President of Research Paul Tiedt. "From proactive communication to telehealth services, healthcare providers have an opportunity to bridge the gap with patients and reestablish routine care services."
About Service Management Group
SMG inspires experiences that improve people's lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable patient and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services-making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our patient experience, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005208/en/
02/04/2009
02/05/2009
01/12/2010
Smarter Strategies for IoT Deployment
Date: 2/09/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Occupant Wellness in the Indoor Environment
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Partnership Use Case
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm