[August 31, 2020] New Sales Solution Capitalizes On Leading Indicators To Unlock Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today People.ai announced the general availability of its new Sales Solution for sales reps and front-line sales managers. This product puts AI-powered recommendations and leading indicators at the center of the coaching experience. Now, sales teams can anticipate risk, take action and proactively drive to desired results. "Splunk's number one goal is customer success, and tools like People.ai are fundamental to our mission. Using People.ai's new Sales Solution, the Splunk sales team can more effectively evaluate our sales performance, set stronger benchmarks for pipeline growth and better correlate activity against results, all of which helps increase rep productivity," said Andrew Devlin, Area Vice President at Splunk. "We look forward to working closely with People.ai as we leverage their technology to help bring the power of Splunk's Data-to-Everything™ Platform to our new sales pursuits, and more than 20,000 Splunk customers around the world." "In studying how some of the most legendary sales leaders of our time run their teams,' said Oleg Rogynskyy, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at People.ai , 'we discovered that virtually all of them lean heavily on the scrupulous use of activity-based leading indicators to beat their number. We realized that we could deliver something just a powerful using AI. Think of this product as a kind of co-pilot, enhancing a manager's natural coaching abilities with consumable, data-driven insights. We deliver the telemetry that sales leaders need to help their teams win business and beat quota."



People.ai's new Sales Solution is the first AI-driven product that translates true business activity into a curated coaching and deal review experience. Most sales technology relies on reps to manually update systems, but that isn't the best use of their time and the resulting data sets are often incomplete. People.ai automatically captures behavior from every member of the go-to-market team (marketing, sales, customer success) by tapping into systems such as email, calendar, and Zoom. People.ai then uses machine learning to examine leading indicators of deal progression and generate recommendations to help reps and managers more effectively work with their teams, manage territories, accounts and individual deals. "Our mission at People.ai is to harness business activity to unlock growth,' said Thomas Wyatt, Chief Product Officer at People.ai. 'This product helps managers be better coaches through the power of leading indicators. It helps reps develop data-driven sales skills to perform at their best, and it helps companies grow revenue in a predictable way and at an accelerated rate. As Jeremy Duggan, President of WhiteHat puts it, 'People.ai's Sales Solution helps teams anticipate the news, and reshape it. That's the key to achieving great sales outcomes.'"

According to a recent report from Forrester, The Democratization of B2B Sales, by Principal Analyst, Mary Shea, "B2B sales leaders who seize the moment will abandon traditional seller hierarchies, activate a wide range of employees on behalf of revenue goals, and find new ways to enable, organize, and motivate their teams to better meet the needs of current and future buyers." As companies use objective data and pointed recommendations to focus sellers on the actions that prospects and customers find most valuable, they'll see their own success increase. People.ai's Sales Solution provides the means to make this vision a reality. Companies that have already deployed the Sales Solution acknowledge the value it delivers. "Your ultimate goal is to get as many salespeople to hit quota as possible," said Diane Palmer, Senior Director of Revenue Operations and Go to Market Strategy, New Relic. "Pipeline is a leading indicator of quota attainment and sales activity is a leading indicator of pipeline. People.ai is getting ahead of the problem that keeps me up at night." If you're interested in learning more about People.ai's new Sales Solution, request a demo . About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading ROI (Revenue Operations and Intelligence) platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity data into recommendations that increase the impact of Sales, Marketing, and Operations. Companies such as Zoom, New Relic, and PTC rely on People.ai to grow revenue faster and more predictably.

