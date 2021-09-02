[August 26, 2020] New Bedford upgrades cashless parking payments provider with Passport

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of New Bedford announces its partnership with Passport, the operating system that provides contactless payment options to cities and their parkers. Passport's digital application launching in the City, Passport Parking, is a cashless alternative to paying at a meter or paystation, and will be replacing the City's existing provider. Passport Parking, which is available at over 1,400 on and off-street parking spaces in the City, allows users to safely manage and extend sessions remotely without the need to touch parking hardware. To begin a session, users can follow these simple steps: Download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store or Google Play Create an account with an email address or phone number Enter space number and duration of stay "We chose Passport over the other mobile payment providers because of the company's innovative reputation and the app's ease of use," said Laurie Alfonso, New Bedford administrative manager. "With this upgrade, our residents and visitors can safely and conveniently manage their parking wherever they are in New Bedford." Passport is the top moble payment provider in Massachusetts, serving over 30 municipalities throughout the state including Boston, Chelsea and Cambridge. The City of New Bedford was able to procure Passport quickly through the MAPC (Massachusetts Area Planning Council) and implement Passport's technology in record time.



"Passport has a strong presence in the Massachusetts area," said Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive. "We look forward to growing this partnership and to help the City manage its parking and enforcement operations from one secure place." The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020. Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

(818) 523-8581

SOURCE Passport

