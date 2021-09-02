TMCnet News
New Report Outlines Primary Obstacles for the Hard of Hearing Community Brought on by COVID-19
BUENA PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 37 million Americans who experience hearing loss, COVID-19 and national social distancing measures have created a new set of challenges, according to a new survey released today by InnoCaption, a mobile app-based provider of real-time captioning for phone calls.
The survey found that whether it’s healthcare needs, connecting with friends or family, or continuing with day-to-day remote job responsibilities, all ages of the deaf and hard of hearing community are uniquely feeling the impact of these global changes. The community agrees that the biggest obstacle faced during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation has been communication difficulties due to social distancing and the use of masks. The survey also confirms that those with hearing loss are utilizing real-time phone call captioning technology to help them effectively do their jobs, touching on the challenges of increased remote conferences and video calls.
The company surveyed more than 840 respondents online from the hard of hearing community from May 22, 2020 to June 10, 2020 during the first difficult phase of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, InnoCaption conducted a poll of its community via its FaceBook page with regards to the impact of masks. The poll was conducted from June 30, 2020 to July 7, 2020 and surveyed 64 respondents. Findings from both are captured within the survey results.
Highlights from the survey include:
The deaf and hard of hearing have long struggled to make and receive cell phone calls with confidence. The need for technology to assist with virtual communication has grown over time and most recently became a necessity as a result of the pandemic. Users of InnoCaption are able to choose between live stenographers or automated speech recognition (ASR) for all of their real-time phone call captioning needs, whether at home, at work, or in emergencies. InnoCaption is the first mobile app to provide real-time captioning of smartphone calls to the deaf and hard of hearing at no cost primarily through stenographers. The company also recently launched DeskView, a new feature that enables users to view captions via the desktop, making conference calls more accessible and eliminating the need to toggle between screens.
For a more comprehensive view of the survey data, please see the full report and infographic here.
About InnoCaption
InnoCaption is committed to offering the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The leadership team behind InnoCaption has always focused on putting the accessibility needs of users first and foremost, enabling them to drive innovation since launching the InnoCaption App in 2016.
For more information, visit www.innocaption.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
