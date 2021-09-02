[August 26, 2020] New ODM® OTDR Rugged and Compact Design Weighs Less Than 1.5 Lbs

CROMWELL, Conn., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley Tools introduces the ODM® brand OTDR 800, the newest handheld, touchscreen OTDR, providing test technicians and contractors with an all-in-one solution for testing optical reflection and loss in fiber networks. As one of the smallest and lightest OTDR's on the market weighing under 1.5 lbs, the OTDR 800 is portable and has a unique protective rubberized shell. The compact yet rugged design makes it ideal for both linemen working underground or in bucket trucks or data center technicians with limited space. A staple for telecommunication technicians, OTDRs are critical in determining network effectiveness by identifying high-loss points, tracing the fiber length and returning graphical representations of the optical link. The OTDR 800 allows a technician to quickly select from a wide variety of wavelength configurations and easily view the test results in either a schematic view, trace view or event table with pass/fail analysis for each reflective event. Individual events can be inspected manually using the event selection feature or automatically with the device's built-in smart pass/fail analysis function. After testing, results are easily transferred to an Android smartphone or tablet with Bluetooth®, or a Windows device by USB with the included ODM® brand OpTrace software. "The OTDR market is expanding to support field deployment of Fiber-To-The-Home broadband networks, the migration towards Remote PHY cable television architectures, new optical fiber needed to interconnect 5G cell sites, and migration to 100G or 400G transmission," said Dr. John Jutila, CEO of Ripley Tools. "The ODM® OTDR 800 is perfectly positioned to help remote field technicians quickly assess fiber links in challenging environments to support these applications," he added. The OTDR 800 can bekitted with other leading Ripley products, such as ODM® fiber inspection scopes and fiber cleaning solutions, or Miller® optical fiber strippers and cable preparation tools. Ripley Tools offers a wide variety of custom kits that can be tailored to specific field crew requirements.



The ODM® OTDR 800 is one of the many solutions launched by Ripley Labs the global research development and innovation center of Ripley Tools. Visit www.ripley-tools.com/odm for more information on the OTDR 800 and other ODM® brand products. Since 1936, Ripley Tools has been proudly designing, manufacturing, and assembling quality products. Ripley is a leading U.S. manufacturer of cable preparation and testing tools for the CATV, Fiber Optic, Electrical, Home Integration, Telecom, and Utility Markets under the brands Miller®, Cablematic®, UtilityTool®, and ODM®.

For more information about Ripley Tools, please contact us at 1-860-635-2200 (toll-free in the USA 800-528-8665), or by email at info@ripley-tools.com. Ripley products and authorized distributors are available online at www.ripley-tools.com .

