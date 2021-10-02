[August 25, 2020] New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Named One of Top 30 Learning Providers in the World

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, the largest independent provider of career and technology training, today announced it was named to the prestigious Top 30 Learning Providers listing released by The Learning and Performance Institute (LPI). Click to Tweet . According to the global annuncement, the 30 named companies "...provide the highest quality of service and the best user experience. They are trusted business partners, acting always in the best interests of their clients and, as such, fully endorsed by the Learning and Performance Institute."



Shelley Morris, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at New Horizons said, "It's an honor to be recognized as a Top 30 Learning Provider by the Learning and Performance Institute. New Horizons has demonstrated expertise and experience in the training industry, and our breadth of courses and quality of training is a direct example of this." LPI, based in the UK, reviews and accredits corporate and professional training and education providers globally. "Since 1995, the Learning and Performance Institute has consulted with, evaluated, and mentored thousands of organisations world-wide to help them build internal capability and deliver notable performance improvement," Edmund Monk, CEO of LPI said in the Top 30 providers announcement.

The LPI awards review "8 key performance indicators" and several sub-categories such as client integrity, live learning, online learning, content, quality management, and business stability. In addition to New Horizons, the 2020 list includes Pitney Bowes, Capgemini, Hemsley Fraser, and others. The full report can be downloaded here . EVP Morris added, "We are delighted and humbled to be recognized as one of a handful of global leaders in learning delivery. It's really a testament to the creativity and talent of our team at the local and corporate level, people who have helped us develop and deliver quality, certified, and innovative training to millions of students over more than 35 years." About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions has kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With more than 70 locations in North America, the New Horizons Franchise network spans six continents and over 35 countries embracing many cultures and languages. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center. For more information, visit www.newhorizons.com. Images and full report at http://prez.ly/DFxb View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-horizons-computer-learning-centers-named-one-of-top-30-learning-providers-in-the-world-301118170.html SOURCE New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

