New Cirtronics Website Focuses on Customer Experience
MILFORD, N.H., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People come first. That's always been Cirtronics' approach to Contract Manufacturing. Cirtronics' culture is very personal, interactive and responsive. All manufacturing processes and services are tailored to the needs of each customer. The new website provides visitors with a welcoming design that reflects the focus on customer experience.
Stephanie Gronvall, Director of Marketing at Cirtronics says, "We're very excited to launch our new website. It's been a very collaborative and creative project. We solicited input from each of our stakeholders to best reflect our culture and work style, while ensuring an easy navigational experience for our website visitors." Gronvall continues, "Our partnership with Clockwork Design Group on this project has resulted in a fresh online experience that encompasses our welcoming atmosphere as well as the technological expertise and breadth of services we offer."
Cirtronics serves product companies in the Greater Boston area. The company specializes in low to mid volume complex systems for highly regulated markets such as Medical Technology/Life Sciences, Robotics, Security and Industrial. Cirtronics thrives in the details, tailoring services to align with each customer's specific product requirements from full electromechanical or mechanical system integration, to building sub-assemblies, to boards.
About Cirtronics
Media Contact: Stephanie Gronvall, sgronvall@cirtronics.com
