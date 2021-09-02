[August 25, 2020] New Cirtronics Website Focuses on Customer Experience

MILFORD, N.H., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People come first. That's always been Cirtronics' approach to Contract Manufacturing. Cirtronics' culture is very personal, interactive and responsive. All manufacturing processes and services are tailored to the needs of each customer. The new website provides visitors with a welcoming design that reflects the focus on customer experience. Stephanie Gronvall, Director of Marketing at Cirtronics says, "We're very excited to launch our new website. It's been a very collaborative and creative project. We solicited input from each of our stakeholders to best reflect our culture and work style, while ensuring an easy navigational experience for our website visitors." Gronvall continues, "Our partnership with Clockwork Design Group on this project has resulted in a fresh online experience that encompasses our welcoming atmosphere as well as the technological expertise and breadth of services we offer."



Cirtronics serves product companies in the Greater Boston area. The company specializes in low to mid volume complex systems for highly regulated markets such as Medical Technology/Life Sciences, Robotics, Security and Industrial. Cirtronics thrives in the details, tailoring services to align with each customer's specific product requirements from full electromechanical or mechanical system integration, to building sub-assemblies, to boards. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their new website.

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in Southern New Hampshire, offers expertise and experience manufacturing complex and quality-sensitive products for markets such as robotics, medical technology, security, defense, and other industrial applications. Cirtronics' fully integrated and responsive manufacturing and logistics services are tailored to the needs of each customer. This is Precision Engagement®. For more information visit www.cirtronics.com. Cirtronics is ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and a Woman-Owned Small Business. Media Contact: Stephanie Gronvall, sgronvall@cirtronics.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cirtronics-website-focuses-on-customer-experience-301118152.html SOURCE Cirtronics

