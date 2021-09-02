TMCnet News
New Castrol® Study Reveals 'Tipping Points' To Drive Mainstream Electric Vehicle Adoption In The US
WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A major new study released by Castrol draws on the views of consumers, fleet managers and automotive industry leaders from across the US to reveal the factors driving electric vehicle (EV) buying decisions.
Accelerating the EVolution reveals that, on average for US consumers, a price point of $36,000, a charge time of 30 minutes and a range of 319 miles from a single charge represent the 'tipping points' to achieve mainstream EV adoption. The research also estimates that the annual US electric vehicle market could be worth $108 billion by 20251 if all three tipping points are met, pointing to a possible EV-powered low-carbon recovery for the automotive industry.
David Bouet, President BP Lubricants, said:
Based on research from eight of the world's most important electric vehicle markets, Castrol's study examines five critical challenges that should be addressed to promote further growth in the EV market - highlighting the differing priorities for consumers and fleet managers.
Key findings from the opinion research, which was conducted December 2019 to January 2020, include:
2025 - the year of the EV?
Price is front-of-mind
Price is the number one priority for consumers in the US, with 57% of those surveyed saying that EVs are currently beyond their budget. The study also finds that misconceptions about maintenance costs could be stopping consumers making the switch: 65% of US consumers say that these costs were preventing them from buying a fully electric car. This suggests that many are unaware that the overall average cost of ownership of an EV over its lifetime tends to be lower than for vehicles with internal combustion engines2.
Demand for shorter charge time
'Range anxiety' is real
Mandhir Singh, chief executive officer at Castrol said:
"Bringing down the cost and charge time for electric vehicles while increasing range, infrastructure and vehicle choice will be critical to persuading consumers to make the switch to EVs."
The Accelerating the EVolution report, which includes a full breakdown of the research and detailed findings, is available to download here: www.castrol.com/EV.
To download the full Accelerating the EVolution report and infographic visit: www.castrol.com/EV
About Castrol:
Castrol provides the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry. It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering.
The world of transport is going electric and e-fluids have a vital role to play. EVs play a key part in the mobility revolution and the pathway to decarbonizing transport. Castrol's e-Fluid expertise extends across land, sea and even space.
Developments include Castrol's lowest viscosity e-transmission oil, designed for efficiency, durability and reliability. Castrol is partnering with major manufacturers to ensure its lubricants deliver what drivers want: to go further on a single charge, enable longer life of transmission and component parts, and ensure long-lasting battery health.
As EVs continue to evolve, Castrol's best brains are not only defining the fluids, but the way the fluids are defined: pioneering unique testing and monitoring methods, driving efficiency and economy going beyond the standard requirements of the fluids, taking consumer insights and engineering technical solutions; advancing technologies that will lead to breakthroughs for the transport of tomorrow.
To find out more about Castrol please visit www.castrol.com
1 According to an economic model developed using historical data before the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. See p43 of Accelerating the EVolution report for full methodology.
