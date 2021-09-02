[August 25, 2020] New Car Sharing Service Avail Launches in Major Cities Across the Country

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail, the newest peer-to-peer car sharing service and car rental alternative, is launching in cities across the country. Avail offers a clean, safe and reliable way to get around, connecting car owners who want to make extra money with travelers who need to borrow a car. As people navigate travel in this new normal, Avail is easy to use, with no lines, rental counters or lengthy paperwork to fill out. Heading into Labor Day weekend, first-time borrowers will get a free rental, or the first day of their road trip, compliments of Avail. Log onto availcarsharing.com or download the Avail app on an iOS device and use promo code [ROADTRIP] to claim a free rental. This offer is good through Sept. 30, but the trip can be redeemed anytime this year. Avail is availble near airports in eight major cities: Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Denver, Austin, Phoenix and Salt Lake City. Miami and Baltimore are expected to roll out soon.



Car owners can feel confident because their vehicle is protected by Allstate while it's shared, and travelers can enjoy the open road knowing Avail offers easy access to roadside assistance. Avail also disinfects vehicles at drop-off, after each new use and before owners pick up cars. There's also contactless pickup and drop-off, and all cars on the Avail platform must meet eligibility criteria and are inspected for safety and reliability. "Avail makes travel easy for people who want to leave town without the usual hassles and hidden fees – or for those who want to borrow a car when they arrive in a new city," said Mike Osborn, CEO of Avail. "It's great for owners, too, because they can make extra money when they're not using their car."

Car owners can register and list their vehicle at https://availcarsharing.com/share-my-car. They can make up to $175 a week and park in an Avail lot for free. In addition to a thorough cleaning, they'll get a free car wash. Learn more at https://availcarsharing.com. The Avail app is available in the Apple App Store. Media Contacts

Tiffani Saxton

Avail

tiffani.saxton@allstate.com

Sarah Rothe

Golin

srothe@golin.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-car-sharing-service-avail-launches-in-major-cities-across-the-country-301117838.html SOURCE Avail

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]