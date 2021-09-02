[August 24, 2020] New IDC Industrial Printer Tracker Highlights Impact of COVID-19 on Large Format Printer and Industrial Print Markets

The new Worldwide Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker from International Data Corporation (IDC) shows that industrial printer shipments were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis on a worldwide basis in the second quarter of 2020 (2Q20). The industrial printer market, comprised of the Large Format, Packaging & Label, Direct-to Shape, Direct-to-Garment, and Industrial Textile printer segments, saw worldwide shipments decline 46.8% year over year in 2Q20. "With much of the world still in shutdown or just starting to come out of shutdown at the end of the second quarter, no segment or region was spared," said Tim Greene, research director, Hardcopy Peripherals at IDC (News - Alert) . "While our research indicates many global manufacturers are rethinking supply chains to meet resilience and sustainability goals, those are longer-term initiatives. Shipments and hardware revenue across the large format and industrial printer market have declined due to near-term challenges such as government shutdowns and capital budget cuts." Regional Highlights The Asia/Pacific region showed the start of a recovery in the second quarter, with shipment growth compared to Q1 in the Direct-to-Shape, Industrial Textile, Large Format, and Label & Packaging segments.

Shipments in North America declined by over 20% while shipments in Europe declined by almost 42% compared to Q1. Worldwide Industrial Segment Highlights for Q2 2020 Shipments in the Directto-Garment segment declined just over 20% in 2Q20 compared to the first quarter.

Shipments in the Direct-to-Shape segment declined by over 26% in 2Q20 compared to 1Q20.

Industrial Textile printer shipments contracted just 7% compared to 1Q20, with growth in the Asia/Pacfic region offsetting declines in other regions.

Label & Packaging unit shipments declined 12.5% in 2Q20 compared to the first quarter.

Large format printer shipments declined almost 25% worldwide in 2Q20 compared to 1Q20.



