New Cybersecurity Company to Help Midwestern Manufacturers Protect Department of Defense Data, Secure Business

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal cybersecurity compliance is considered vital to national security and critical to manufacturers. Failure to comply could result in losing Department of Defense (DoD) contracted projects as well as any future DoD work. To lead manufactures in the federal government's critical effort to shield DoD data from cyber theft, Madison-based IT company, 5NINES, and CAPT Scott Singer, USN (ret), a defense industry expert and former CIO at PaR Systems, have partnered to create a new cybersecurity company called CyberNINES. "Our focus is two phased," says Scott Singer, President of CyberNINES. "To help small and mid-size manufacturers in Wisconsin and Minnesota that process, transmit or store Controlled Unclassified Information meet mandatory federal government compliance for cybersecurity known as NIST SP 800-171. And, guide them through new regulations that are coming, including the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standard announced in January, so they can continue to be in a position to win more DoD business." The idea of combining Singer's military and private-sector cybersecurity expertise with the cybersecurity program at 5NINES drove the creation of CyberNINES. "Scott's extensive background with the military and Department of Defense along with his former position as CIO of Par Systems is the perfect next-level fit with the growing cybesecurity department we've developed at 5NINES," says Todd Streicher, President of 5NINES. "It's an exciting partnership that'll reap benefits for our clients well into the future."



With the heart of the Midwest economy increasingly targeted by cyber criminals causing disruption to manufacturers' normal operations and the DoD supply chain, compliance is becoming more critical, robust, and, complex. "To manufacturers that don't have the internal resources to navigate it all, it can feel daunting. Even scary," Singer says. "But it doesn't have to be, in fact, it can be an opportunity for them. That's why we developed a cost-effective, turnkey program called Compliance Without Complexity designed to remove the worry and help put them in a position to prosper."

The CMMC standard will also bring a change to the current process of self-assessment, soon requiring that all DoD contractors be assessed by an accredited third-party organization. "Our program was also created to help manufactures prepare for certification by a third-party assessor," says Singer. CyberNINES is the preferred partner for all of 5NINES clients' cybersecurity, and an active partner of Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership (WMEP). CyberNINES has also applied to be a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) for CMMC. ABOUT CYBERNINES: CyberNINES is a cybersecurity company based in Madison, WI serving small and mid-sized manufacturers in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Founded in 2020 as a spinoff of 5NINES cybersecurity business, CyberNINES guides manufactures through the complexity, cost and time associated with federal government regulations, including NIST SP 800-171 compliance. CyberNINES consists of experts in military and private sector cybersecurity. More information can be found at www.cybernines.com. Media Contact:

