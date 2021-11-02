[August 20, 2020] New UniConverter Version 12 with Improved Video Recording

Wondershare (SHE: 300624) announced a major update to UniConverter V12 on July 08, 2020. By far the most potent and capable UniConverter ever, it features empowered 1:1 quality screen recorder, record full screen, custom screens, games, webcams, video calls, system audio, and microphones at will. For the consumer, the new recording options will now be able to record gameplays and prepare video tutorials with more efficiency. The new recording tools that UniConverter V12 has to include: 1. Screen Recording With the UniConverter V12, the users can now record videos in full-screen mode, or they can define a custom area on the screen to capture the footage. The more appropriate framerate selecting could be adjusted. The users can schedule such recordings, or can even disable system audioor microphone as needed.



2. Webcam Recording UniConverter V12 can seamlessly access the integrated or externally connected webcam. Professionals can use this feature to record their facial expressions in original picture quality with or without audio. This feature can even connect the Network IP (News - Alert) Cameras or other input devices for monitoring function.

3. Microphone Recording Another new feature of UniConverter V12 is Microphone recording. The professional artists can exploit this option to record voice-overs. According to one of the internal staff members, Wondershare plans to include a couple of more features to the recording section. If the rumors are to be trusted, shortly, the users can expect: Simultaneous Recording

With this, the professionals would be able to capture two screens simultaneously without any quality loss. Record and Paint

The new variant would allow the artists to scribble and draw on the footage while recording. It provides more creative space for videos Picture-in-Picture

The long-awaited Picture-in-Picture function is coming soon as well. With this, the end-users would be able to record the computer screen and the webcam simultaneously. The new UniConverter v12 brought a couple of additional recording options along with it. Wondershare claims that the professionals can use all these features simultaneously without experiencing any loss of quality in the output. Recently, Wondershare also unveiled Online UniConverter to help those who don't want to install a desktop program and are looking for some quick editing tools for convenience. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005249/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]