New Mexico Health System Uses Dialog Health Texting for Staff Updates and Support
FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a two-way texting platform that enables information to be pushed to and pulled from patients, caregivers, and healthcare facility staff, announces the publication of a case study highlighting how its platform is helping Albuquerque, New Mexico's Lovelace Health System better communicate with and support its employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
In the early days of the pandemic, policies, protocols, and new findings about COVID-19 were being frequently updated. Lovelace deployed the Dialog Health platform to communicate directly and instantly with employees since over 70% of its workforce work in a clinical setting without easy access to company email.
From March 15–31, Lovelace sent more than 46,000 text messages to its staff. These messages covered a range of topics, including updates on protocol changes, reminders about recommended safety practices, and information concerning the employee assistance program and a blood drive. The system also sent periodic texts that shared uplifting messages and inspirational quotes.
Text messaging has become an invaluable way for Lovelace's leadership to reach and connect with its staff, said Serena Pettes, the health system's vice president of marketing and business development. "Sending texts to our employees via the Dialog Health platform during COVID-19 has been an easy, quick, and effective way to provide support, encouragement, and guidance during a challenging time."
Brandon Daniell, president and co-founder of Dialog Health, praised Lovelace for how it is using texting. "The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us, but perhaps no one has been hit harder than the healthcare professionals working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and healthy. We may not have envisioned clients using our platform to deliver emotional and inspirational words of encouragement but could not be prouder that they are doing s."
Daniell continued, "Lovelace has a reputation for providing exceptional care thanks to its exceptional staff. We are happy that our platform is helping these terrific professionals in so many ways."
Since adding Dialog Health, Lovelace has used the platform daily and is exploring other ways to leverage texting.
To access the Lovelace case study, click here. Organizations interested in adding text messaging for staff communications should visit Dialog Health, email info@dialoghealth.com, or call (877) 666-1132.
