[August 20, 2020] New Mexico Health System Uses Dialog Health Texting for Staff Updates and Support

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a two-way texting platform that enables information to be pushed to and pulled from patients, caregivers, and healthcare facility staff, announces the publication of a case study highlighting how its platform is helping Albuquerque, New Mexico's Lovelace Health System better communicate with and support its employees during the COVID-19 crisis. In the early days of the pandemic, policies, protocols, and new findings about COVID-19 were being frequently updated. Lovelace deployed the Dialog Health platform to communicate directly and instantly with employees since over 70% of its workforce work in a clinical setting without easy access to company email. From March 15–31, Lovelace sent more than 46,000 text messages to its staff. These messages covered a range of topics, including updates on protocol changes, reminders about recommended safety practices, and information concerning the employee assistance program and a blood drive. The system also sent periodic texts that shared uplifting messages and inspirational quotes. Text messaging has become an invaluable way for Lovelace's leadership to reach and connect with its staff, said Serena Pettes, the health system's vice president of marketing and business development. "Sending texts to our employees via the Dialog Health platform during COVID-19 has been an easy, quick, and effective way to provide support, encouragement, and guidance during a challenging time." Brandon Daniell, president and co-founder of Dialog Health, praised Lovelace for how it is using texting. "The pandemic has taken its toll on all of us, but perhaps no one has been hit harder than the healthcare professionals working tirelessly to keep our communities safe and healthy. We may not have envisioned clients using our platform to deliver emotional and inspirational words of encouragement but could not be prouder that they are doing s."



Daniell continued, "Lovelace has a reputation for providing exceptional care thanks to its exceptional staff. We are happy that our platform is helping these terrific professionals in so many ways." Since adding Dialog Health, Lovelace has used the platform daily and is exploring other ways to leverage texting.

To access the Lovelace case study, click here. Organizations interested in adding text messaging for staff communications should visit Dialog Health, email info@dialoghealth.com, or call (877) 666-1132. About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a U.S.-based company that provides a two-way texting platform to organizations which they can leverage as a communication and engagement channel. Two-way texting is a convenient, fast, effective, and affordable communication resource for stakeholder engagement. For more information, visit www.dialoghealth.com, call (877) 666-1132, and follow Dialog Health on LinkedIn. About Lovelace Health System

As a trusted healthcare provider for New Mexicans for nearly 100 years, Lovelace Health System (LHS) is comprised of Lovelace Medical Group, New Mexico Heart Institute, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Lovelace Regional Hospital, and Lovelace UNM Rehabilitation Hospital. Across its six hospitals, 24 healthcare clinics, and seven outpatient therapy clinics, LHS offers 606 beds and employs a team of more than 4,200 employees, including nearly 250 healthcare providers. Lovelace continues to invest in our community, providing more than $41 million in unfunded care and supporting local nonprofit and community organizations with more than $400,000 in contributions in 2019. From our first and only hospital in New Mexico dedicated to women's health to the state's only hospital devoted exclusively to cardiovascular care, Lovelace is a leader in meeting the healthcare needs of this region. To learn more about our state-of-the-art treatment options, innovative healthcare providers, and award-winning quality initiatives, visit lovelace.com. Media Contact:

Brandon Daniell

245818@email4pr.com

615-429-4252 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-health-system-uses-dialog-health-texting-for-staff-updates-and-support-301115479.html SOURCE Dialog Health

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]