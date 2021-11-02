[August 20, 2020] New Data from Rave Mobile Safety Shows Schools' Top Safety Concerns About Returning to the Classroom

Rave Mobile Safety (Rave), the critical communication and collaboration platform customers count on when it matters most, today announced a new survey report that reveals the top safety concerns that school administrators, teachers and staff have about returning to the classroom, as well as the steps they are taking to create a safe environment. Chief among those concerns are the mental and physical health of both teachers and students and enforcing social distancing practices. The report also addresses what learning will look like once everyone does return to classrooms and managing a hybrid learning environment. Key findings of the report include: Social distancing and mental/physical health of school staff are the top health and safety concerns for the new year as the coronavirus evolves . Social distancing is a top concern for those returning to school (77%), followed closely by teacher/staff physical health (70%) and mental health (69%), as well as student mental health (69%) and physical health (67%). To address these concerns, schools will be putting up signage promoting social distancing (74%) and issuing daily temperature checks (69%) and wellness checks (57%).

To see the full survey report, please visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/whitepapers/k-12-back-to-school-safety-concerns-report.

More than 10,000 K-12 schools nationwide rely on Rave's critical communication and collaboration platform to prepare better, respond faster and communicate more effectively during emergencies. To learn more about the role Rave plays in school safety, please visit https://www.ravemobilesafety.com/k12-school-safety-solutions. Survey Methodology Rave surveyed more than 270 respondents who identified as K-12 school administrators, school resource/safety officers, superintendents and teachers, as well as staff who work in communications technology and facilities and operations in June and July 2020. Respondents worked in school environments ranging from under 500 students to more than 10,000 students in public, private and charter schools in rural, suburban and city settings. About Rave Mobile Safety Rave Mobile Safety is the leading provider of critical communication and collaboration technology used to save lives, manage crisis incidents and increase resiliency. From major disasters and crisis events to everyday emergencies and operational incidents, the Rave platform enables critical data sharing, mass notification and emergency response coordination. Over 8,000 first responder, emergency management, 9-1-1, and federal, state and local agencies-as well as corporations, healthcare organizations, universities and schools-all rely on Rave to prepare better, respond faster, recover quicker and mitigate anticipated critical incidents. Founded in 2004, Rave's award-winning software solutions are backed by leading growth equity firm TCV. Let Rave enable you to do all you can?todayTM?to keep everyone safe.?For more information, visit?https://www.ravemobilesafety.com,?read our company?blog, and follow us on?LinkedIn, Twitter,?and?Facebook.? View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005153/en/

