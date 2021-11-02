[August 20, 2020] New RF Filters Deliver Total Spectrum Control and Utmost Reliability for Demanding Space Applications

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), a leading provider of mission critical electronic solutions, announced today that it has bolstered its RF Filter portfolio with the addition of new microwave and millimeterwave filter assemblies specifically designed for space applications. Combining CAES' 40+ years space heritage with its proven manufacturing processes and high performance filter design expertise, these new assemblies surpass reliability standards and support harsh environment requirements of the space industry. Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions high performance RF Filter capability is characterized by high power handling, narrow and broad bandwidths, connectorized and surface mount packaging in frequency ranges up to 50 GHz and enables total spectrum control, further ensuring mission assurance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005418/en/ Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions RF Filters for space applications (Graphic: Business Wire) "United States space customers are currently underserved by existing RF Filter providers. We intend to change that," said Jeff Hassannia, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Strategy and Technology for Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions. "This new RF Filter capability draws on CAES' extensive history in designing and manufaturing the highest performance RF Filters for airborne, missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications where size weight and power are at a premium. Customers can look to Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions for a reliable technology supplier capable of complex solutions for rigorous space applications."



Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions offers a broad portfolio of RF Filters including lumped element, combline cavity, and printed filters, as well as multi-filter assemblies. These filters are characterized by low loss and high sensitivity with narrowband with low insertion loss, broadband with low loss at edges (< 1dB flatness), and rejection bandwidth no more than 20% greater than passband bandwidth. CAES RF Filters feature high power capability with greater than 5 Watts peak power and greater than 1 Watt average power. Filter designs can be optimized for low size and weight, with designs that are less than 0.15" in height and less than 10 grams in weight. CAES RF Filters feature phase matching and phase tracking capabilities to less than 2 degrees, group delay matching, and amplitude matching and tracking. They offer very narrowband capabilities of less than 3% 3 dB passband bandwidth, less than 10% break-in passband for notch filters. CAES RF Filters also feature industry leading low phase noise capability and are complemented by an extensive portfolio of microwave and millimeterwave technology such as digital receiver exciters, switch filter banks, up converters, down converters and synthesizers. For more information please visit: https://www.cobhamaes.com/spacefilter. About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Space Portfolio

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is a premiere provider of mission-critical technologies for commercial, civil, military, and other government spacecraft. With a space pedigree spanning nearly 40 years and technology on nearly every spacecraft in the free world, CAES offers a full range of solutions for the world's leading launch vehicles, satellites and space exploration spacecraft. Key capabilities include radiation hardened (RadHard) and high reliability microelectronics, application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), electronic manufacturing services, LeanREL® components, motion control and positioning, antennas and apertures, radiation effects testing, RF, microwave and millimeter wave microelectronics, motion control devices, power solutions, intellectual property cores, avionic solutions and LEON/SPARC processors. For more information, visit www.cobhamaes.com/space. About Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions is the largest provider of analog and radiation hardened technology for the United States aerospace and defense industry. With a broad portfolio of off-the-shelf and customized RF, microwave and high reliability microelectronic products and subsystems, CAES offers a complete range of solutions for the entire signal chain from aperture to digital conversion. www.cobhamaes.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005418/en/

