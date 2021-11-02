[August 20, 2020] New Relic Announces Appointment of Anne DelSanto and David Henshall to Its Board of Directors; Hope Cochran Named Chair of the Board

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, today announced the appointment of enterprise technology executive Anne DelSanto and Citrix (News - Alert) President and CEO David Henshall to its board of directors. In addition, current director Hope Cochran was named chair, as Peter Fenton stepped down after over 12 years of service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005133/en/ Hope Cochran named Chair of the Board (Photo: Business Wire) "Both Anne and David bring exceptional experience leading cloud companies through transformations, which is invaluable as New Relic continues to drive our long-term growth strategy," said New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne. "Hope has been an outstanding member of our board for the past two years, and we're honored to have her serve as our new chair. We are grateful to outgoing chair Peter Fenton for his contributions to New Relic since the company's founding over 12 years ago -- an incredible run." "New Relic has entered a new chapter with its recent set of exciting observability platform announcements," said Hope Cochran. "I welcome Anne and David to our board, and look forward to working together and driving the company's growth strategy." "New Relic is empowering the world's developers to build more perfect software," said Anne DelSanto. "I am excited to join is board and help the company advance this important mission."



"New Relic is reinventing an entire category, helping software engineers better observe and optimize the end-to-end performance of their digital systems," said David Henshall. "I look forward to joining the board to help the team lead the company's ongoing transformation and acceleration into its next phase of growth." Hope Cochran has served as a member of New Relic's board since May 2018. Cochran is currently a managing director at Madrona Venture Group, where she has served as a venture partner since January 2017. Previously, she served as the chief financial officer of the gaming company King Digital Entertainment plc, which was acquired by Activision Blizzard, Inc. She served as the chief financial officer of Clearwire (News - Alert) Corporation, a telecommunications operator, acquired by Sprint, Inc. She held several roles in the software industry, including at PeopleSoft, Inc., Evant Inc. and SkillsVillage Inc., a human resources software company that she founded. Cochran received a B.A. in Economics and Music from Stanford University. She serves on the board of directors of Hasbro, Inc. and MongoDB, Inc.

Anne DelSanto is a limited partner at Operator Collective and Stage 2 Capital venture funds, and a veteran technology executive with more than three decades of experience driving organizations towards exponential growth. As EVP and GM of Salesforce Platform, she led the company's industry-leading platform services including low-code lightning builders, Heroku, IoT and AppExchange, the number one business app marketplace. Prior to Salesforce, DelSanto served as group vice president of sales engineering at Oracle (News - Alert) . She began her career as an account systems engineer with IBM, where she spent several years building solutions for the healthcare market. She serves on the board at Juniper Networks (News - Alert) . DelSanto graduated from St. John's University with a B.S. in Mathematics with a concentration in Computer Science and earned an M.S. in Administrative Studies from Boston College. David Henshall is president & chief executive officer at Citrix. He brings over 25 years of technology management experience, including serving as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Citrix, overseeing the company's worldwide finance, operations and administration organizations. Prior to joining Citrix, he served as chief financial officer of Rational Software Corporation, a software company acquired by IBM Corporation, and also held various finance positions at Cypress Semiconductor and Samsung (News - Alert) . He serves as a member of the board of directors at Citrix and LogMeIn. Henshall holds a B.S. in Business Administration from University of Arizona and a M.B.A. from Santa Clara University. Read an interview with Hope Cochran on New Relic's blog. About New Relic The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005133/en/

