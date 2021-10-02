TMCnet News
|
New List of Top 15 Answering Service Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch
WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top answering services in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All answering service providers were vetted based on client feedback, market presence, and work quality.
The top 15 firms are as follows:
"Every business recognizes the importance of customer service. In an increasingly digital market, human interaction can go a long way," said Elaine Oves, senior business development analyst at Clutch. "Virtual support is certainly useful, but phone services provide the attention that customers notice."
Nearly half of customers want to use the phone to communicate with companies, according to research from marketing automation platform HubSpot. Phone answering service does not mean automated messages, however.
Clutch's list of the top answering service providers includes companies with vetted client reviews that have demonstrated personal and effective customer service.
Research identifying the leading answering service providers is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed. Upcoming press releases will highlight top answering services in select locations.
These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.
The full research can be found at https://clutch.co/call-centers/answering-services/leaders-matrix.
About Clutch
Contact
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-list-of-top-15-answering-service-companies-in-2020-announced-by-b2b-ratings-and-reviews-firm-clutch-301114614.html
SOURCE Clutch
05/05/2010
11/13/2008
07/13/2012
IoT Evolution #TECHSUPERSHOW Grand Opening Reception on Expo Floor
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
On Premise Strategies: CBRS and Private LTE
Date: 2/09/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
IoT Transportation Solutions for Government Agencies
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm