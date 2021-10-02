[August 19, 2020]

New List of Top 15 Answering Service Companies in 2020 Announced by B2B Ratings and Reviews Firm Clutch

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clutch released an updated list of the top answering services in 2020. Clutch is the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. All answering service providers were vetted based on client feedback, market presence, and work quality.

The top 15 firms are as follows:

Helpware Smith.ai Virtual Receptionists & Web Chat Octopus Tech Solutions Moneypenny LEX Reception Ruby Receptionists EBQuickstart Wow24-7 Ambs Call Center Physicians Answering Service Abby Connect Live Receptionists Answering Service Care PATLive Go4Customer VoiceNation

"Every business recognizes the importance of customer service. In an increasingly digital market, human interaction can go a long way," said Elaine Oves, senior business development analyst at Clutch. "Virtual support is certainly useful, but phone services provide the attention that customers notice."

Nearly half of customers want to use the phone to communicate with companies, according to research from marketing automation platform HubSpot. Phone answering service does not mean automated messages, however.







Clutch's list of the top answering service providers includes companies with vetted client reviews that have demonstrated personal and effective customer service.

Research identifying the leading answering service providers is ongoing. Companies interested in being featured can get listed . Upcoming press releases will highlight top answering services in select locations.

These results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrix on August 18. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

The full research can be found at https://clutch.co/call-centers/answering-services/leaders-matrix.

