[August 18, 2020] New World Boss Enraged Muskan Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new World Boss, Enraged Muskan, has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now challenge themselves to defeat this ferocious enemy and claim great rewards. A cold-blooded and indiscriminate killer, Muskan is the commander of the Kzarka Shrine Priests, a group willing to do anything to aid Kzarka's resurrection. The weapons that cover his hands make his appearance even more fearsome, and his powerful hits will decimate any challengers that fail to avoid them. With the arrival of Enraged Muskan, Adventurers must train harder to become agile and cunning fighters. Adventurers who are level 45 or above can challenge this new World Boss, and those who uccessfully defeat him will have a chance to get Muskan's Shoes and Muskan's Tokens.



Moreover, Abyssal Relics have been added to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now obtain these relics by fighting Difficulty 11 of the Ancient Ruins, which is now available in the game. Abyssal Relics can also be crafted using Relic Fragments. Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Black Desert Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. About Pearl Abyss Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200818/2888407-1 SOURCE Pearl Abyss

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]