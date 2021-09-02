TMCnet News
|
New Enterprise Automation Capabilities from SnapLogic Empower IT and Business Teams to Deliver Better, Faster Results
SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced new enterprise automation capabilities that empower employees across the business to quickly and easily connect applications and data, streamline workflows and processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. For workers in marketing, finance, HR, IT, or any line of business, these new innovations from SnapLogic - including prebuilt, end-to-end process automations; ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) features and a quick-start solution for faster data warehousing; and an intuitive, visual interface powered by machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) - accelerate productivity, data-driven decision making, and business outcomes.
Leading organizations are embracing the cloud, data, and AI to rethink and rewire their businesses. Manual, repetitive tasks are being replaced by automated, digital ones. Data flows freely and business processes run without interruption. Skilled workers are freed up to focus on strategic projects that deliver real business value. As a result, these organizations can see around corners, flex and adapt as needed, and run faster in order to scale up and seize the moment, especially in times of rapid change.
"Automation makes possible what every organization wants: a single source of truth for data-rich decisions; agile innovation that delivers products and services to market faster; exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees; and amazing business results - higher revenue, profit, market share, and competitive standing," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. "Our new enterprise automation capabilities enable organizations to unlock the power of their applications and data to deliver on the promise of the agile, connected, data-driven enterprise."
"Organizations are increasingly investing in intelligent automation initiatives to accelerate business transformation and ensure resilience in these times of rapid change," said Neil Ward-Dutton, VP of AI and Intelligent Process Automation at IDC (News - Alert) Europe. "Process and data automation can drive radical improvements in employee productivity, customer experience, business process efficiency, and operational intelligence."
New Innovations Power Data-driven Teams
With SnapLogic's self-service, AI-powered integration platform, IT teams as well as business users across every business function - from marketing to finance to HR - can use the low-code solution to connect apps and data and automate workflows and processes. New product innovations being rolled out today and through the end of the year automate mundane, rote activities while augmenting workers with digital intelligence and data-enriched processes that enable them to work smarter and at greater scale.
These new innovations include:
Customer Quotes
"With SnapLogic's easy-to-use, low-code environment, we're able to eliminate one-off integrations and speed up critical business processes, while driving operational efficiencies and considerable cost savings," said Travis Pendleton, Data Warehouse and iPaaS Architect at enterprise identity governance provider SailPoint. "Case in point: we were able to automate service processes that eliminated 30% of our helpdesk workload, a significant result."
"Delivering a great customer experience starts with engaged, productive, happy employees," said Harsh Desai, Enterprise Architect at Denny's, the leading full-service restaurant chain. "The SnapLogic integration platform enables us to build fast, secure integrations across dozens of HCM, ITSM, and other applications to automate all stages of the employee journey, from recruiting and onboarding, to growth and development, to promotions, through to separation from the company. By seamlessly connecting our HR systems and optimizing the end-to-end employee journey, we're setting the stage for our thousands of dedicated employees to deliver engaging customer experiences that drive loyalty and revenue."
"Our business requires the secure and fast movement of quality data across the firm," said Chris Throop, Global Head of Data Science at international commodities company Castleton Commodities International LLC. "With SnapLogic, we're able to quickly and easily move large volumes of complex data from numerous apps and sources securely into our cloud data warehouse, helping us analyze business-critical information in real-time so we can make data-driven decisions and take fast action."
About SnapLogic
SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.
Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005256/en/
05/03/2012
Supply Chain
Date: 2/09/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Protecting Critical Infrastructure with Epic Security
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm
Privacy for IoT
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm