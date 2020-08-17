TMCnet News
New Auto-Tune® Subscription Brings Professional Quality Vocal Production Tools to the Masses
Auto-Tune Unlimited now available for $24.99 per month with unlimited upgrades.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, inventors of Auto-Tune® and a global leader in pitch correction and vocal effects, introduces Auto-Tune Unlimited, a first-of-its-kind, professional vocal production suite available exclusively through subscription.
The flagship subscription offering makes Antares' entire suite of professional vocal production tools more accessible to content creators of all skill levels. Widely regarded as the most essential tool for producing flawless vocals, Auto-Tune has helped musicians, producers, and sound designers express their best voice for over 20 years.
Beyond Auto-Tune, the suite includes automatic harmony generation, microphone modeling, and other professional-grade effects, plus unlimited free upgrades and access to select new plug-ins from Antares.
"With the release of Auto-Tune Unlimited, we've made a complete set of our best vocal production tools available through an affordable monthly subscription. If you work with audio for music, games, podcasts, or post-production, Auto-Tune Unlimited delivers the professional tools you need." ~ Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies
Auto-Tune Unlimited retails for $24.99/mo USD with a minimum 2-month commitment or as an annual pre-paid subscription for $249.90/yr USD.
The Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription includes the following plug-ins:
For those who want to sample all that Auto-Tune Unlimited has to offer, a free 14-day trial is available. Learn more here.
