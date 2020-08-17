[August 17, 2020] New Auto-Tune® Subscription Brings Professional Quality Vocal Production Tools to the Masses

Auto-Tune Unlimited now available for $24.99 per month with unlimited upgrades. SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, inventors of Auto-Tune® and a global leader in pitch correction and vocal effects, introduces Auto-Tune Unlimited, a first-of-its-kind, professional vocal production suite available exclusively through subscription. The flagship subscription offering makes Antares' entire suite of professional vocal production tools more accessible to content creators of all skill levels. Widely regarded as the most essential tool for producing flawless vocals, Auto-Tune has helped musicians, producers, and sound designers express their best voice for over 20 years. Beyond Auto-Tune, the suite includes automatic harmony generation, microphone modeling, and other professional-grade effects, plus unlimited free upgrades and access to select new plug-ins from Antares. "With the release of Auto-Tune Unlimited, we've made a complete set of our best vocal production tools available through an affordable monthly subscription. If you work with audio for music, games, podcasts, or post-production, Auto-Tune Unlimited delivers the professional tools you need." ~ Steve Berkley, CEO, Antares Audio Technologies Auto-Tune Unlimited retails for $24.99/mo USD with a minimum 2-month commitment or as an annual pre-paid subscription for $249.90/yr USD. The Auto-Tune Unlimited subscription includes the following plug-ins: Auto-Tune Pro – The most advanced and fully-featured edition of Auto-Tune

– The most advanced and fully-featured edition of Auto-Tune Auto-Tune Artist – The power of Auto-Tune optimized for use on live performances, both onstage and in the studio

– The power of Auto-Tune optimized for use on live performances, both onstage and in the studio Auto-Tune EFX+ – Combines the essenial features of Auto-Tune with an Auto-EFX multi-effects rack and melodic pattern generator

– Combines the essenial features of Auto-Tune with an Auto-EFX multi-effects rack and melodic pattern generator Auto-Tune Access – Essential Auto-Tune features in an ultra-light CPU footprint

– Essential Auto-Tune features in an ultra-light CPU footprint Auto-Key – Speeds up your Auto-Tune workflow with automatic key and scale detection

– Speeds up your Auto-Tune workflow with automatic key and scale detection Aspire – Aspiration Noise Processor

– Aspiration Noise Processor Articulator – Digital Talkbox

– Digital Talkbox Choir – Vocal Multiplier

– Vocal Multiplier Duo – Vocal Doubler

– Vocal Doubler Harmony Engine – Automatic Harmony Generator

– Automatic Harmony Generator Mic Mod – Microphone Modeler

– Microphone Modeler Mutator – Extreme Voice Designer

– Extreme Voice Designer Punch – Vocal Impact Enhancer

– Vocal Impact Enhancer Sybil – Variable Frequency De-Esser

– Variable Frequency De-Esser Throat – Physical Modeling Voice Designer

– Physical Modeling Voice Designer Warm – Vintage Tube Saturator



Auto-Tune Unlimited also includes the following benefits: Unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins

Free access to select future plug-ins from Antares

VIP customer support

Educational and training resources For those who want to sample all that Auto-Tune Unlimited has to offer, a free 14-day trial is available. Learn more here.

About Antares Audio Technologies

Antares Audio Technologies (Auto-Tune) is the leading developer and music-industry standard for pitch correction and vocal processing. For over 20 years, Auto-Tune® has transformed the studios, stages, and devices for artists, engineers, and producers across genres. In addition to Auto-Tune, Antares offers a powerful vocal production suite that includes key and scale detection, microphone/vocal modeling, harmonizers, and other vocal effects available through perpetual license or subscription. Auto-Tune plug-ins are compatible with all leading DAWs and audio interfaces. Learn more at www.autotune.com. Contact: Zeynep Yasar

Senior Publicist: rock paper scissors, inc.

marketing@antarestech.com

