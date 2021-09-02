[August 17, 2020] New ATSG Venture Provides Training for Airline Pilots

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG) today announced that it has formed a new venture, Airborne Training Services, to provide training under a Part 142 certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to airline pilots on Boeing (News - Alert) 757s and 767s, and has completed an agreement with Avenger Flight Group, LLC, to extend its capacity, including the availability of a Boeing 777 flight simulator. Airborne Training Services offers airline-developed training programs-including Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program courses-that focus on safety, professionalism, and modern training techniques. The venture's expertise is built on four decades of cargo airline training experience, which provides a unique perspective on its customers' requirements, and an extraordinary knowledge base. These capabilities are enhanced by the signing of a seven-year contract with AFG, under which AFG will provide additional Boeing 767 and 777 flight simulator and other resources for pilots of ATSG's airlines and other Airborne Training Services customers. The new organization is led by Managing Director Alex Thurmond, who brings 30 years of industry experience and a fcus on results-driven programming, most recently as Learning Center Manager with FlightSafety International.



The company's training center is located within ATSG's facilities at the Wilmington Air Park in Ohio, where it offers in-depth classroom instruction and flight training on FAA-certified Level C Boeing 767 and Boeing 757 full flight simulators. Airborne Training Services will provide pilot training services to ATSG's subsidiary airlines-ABX Air, Air Transport International, and Omni Air International-while also offering Boeing 757 and 767 simulator-based training services to other customers. Follow the company on Twitter (News - Alert) @AirTrainServ.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200817005361/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]