[August 13, 2020] New Energous Module Allows Faster Integration of Wireless Charging Technologies

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, an award-winning next-generation wireless charging technology, today announced the introduction of the EN7410M module, a new wireless charging transmitter module designed to ease integration and adoption of Energous' next-generation wireless charging solutions, while reducing the footprint of the technology within a wide array of devices, including consumer, industrial, medical and military applications. The module is suited for incorporation into devices such as smart speakers, medical devices, laptops and tablets, and other devices, enabling them to send power to charge a variety of potential WattUp-enabled receiver devices such as fitness bands, smart watches, game controllers, hearing aids and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005183/en/ (Photo: Business Wire) "Our goal with this new, highly integrated module is to better support the long and increasing list of prospective customers who have specific product applications," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "By making it easier to integrate the WattUp technology, the module will significantly reduce the effort and time required to integrate it into end user devices, thereby accelerating our customers' product cycles and reducing the time and cost to bring these devices to market." The EN7410M module combines Energous' fully integrated DA4100 WattUp power transmitter with its high-power, high-efficiency RF power amplifier, DA3210. Available now, the module features: Small-footprint module at 31 millimeters by 16 millimeters

Low-cost PCB technology

1W maximum power output

On-board harmonic filter

RF output via pin or on-board U.FL connector

Bootable UART Host interface for connectivity

I2C master for peripheral control "There is a constant push for next generation electronic devices to pack more and more functionality into increasingly smaller form factors," said Cesar Johnston, COO and executive vice presidnt of engineering at Energous. "This new module includes our award-winning hardware technology, as well as the software needed to integrate into the device and communicate with wearables and other items being charged through our wireless receiver technology. By making it easier for developers to use our WattUp technology, this module will increase the number of potential applications that benefit from wireless charging 2.0."



To learn more about the Energous EN7410M module please visit https://energous.com/products/en7410m/. To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - wireless charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC (News - Alert) Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 225 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005183/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]