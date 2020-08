[August 12, 2020] New 'Negative Pressure Scavenger Kit' Helps Hospitals Manage Infectious Particles When Treating Patients with COVID-19, Supports Non-Profits Supporting COVID-19 Front-Line Clinicians

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary high velocity therapy, which is used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced the release of a low-cost, easy to use kit to help clinicians create a zone of relative negative pressure at the patient's face which may mitigate the risk of transmission of potentially infectious particles while treating COVID-19 patients. All profits from the kits will be distributed to non-profit organizations supporting front-line clinicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005383/en/ Patient treated with Vapotherm high velocity therapy while using the FELIX-1 negative pressure scavenger kit (Photo: Business Wire) The FELIX-1 negative pressure scavenger kit is a preassembled tool compatible with high velocity therapy, an advanced form of high flow nasal cannula increasingly used by clinicians in supporting the respiratory needs of COVID-19 patients. The FELIX-1 design is replicable with off-the-shelf components, and is named for Felix Khusid, a respiratory therapy leader working in New York City who shared this previously implemented design with Vapotherm during the first wave of COVID-19



"It's important that clinicians are protected to the greatest extent possible while using the critical tools they need to support patients and their communities through this pandemic, " said Joe Army, CEO of Vapotherm, "When Felix presented us with his approach to potentially improve caregiver safety, we made it our mission to help get this tool into hospitals as quickly and broadly as possible." In computational fluid dynamics simulations performed by Vapotherm, the FELIX-1 negative pressure scavenger kit was capable of capturing up to 97% of particle mass when connected to an in-room vacuum system and used in conjunction with Vapotherm high velocity therapy.

Vapotherm will donate all profits from the sale of these kits to non-profit funds to support caregivers serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as those established by the American Association of Respiratory Care, Emergency Nurses Association, and the American College of Emergency Physicians Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.3 million patients have been treated with Vapotherm high velocity therapy. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com. Vapotherm high velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress-including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one user-friendly tool. The Precision Flow system's mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks and care complexities associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication. Website Information Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm's website, in addition to following Vapotherm's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005383/en/

