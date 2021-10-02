TMCnet News
New Motus Device Services Help Businesses Reduce Corporate Mobile Program Spend by 24%
Motus, the definitive leader in reimbursement solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces, today announced the launch of Motus Device, a diverse suite of Managed Mobility Services for businesses with corporate-provided device programs. Through its acquisition of Wireless Analytics last year, Motus expanded its footprint into mobile expense management. Leveraging Wireless Analytics' data and expertise, Motus Device offers organizations seamless management and spend oversight for their corporate devices through one centralized platform while also driving cost savings through carrier audits, negotiations and reduced IT support costs.
As organizations adapt to the new normal and strive for more agile businesses, mobility is an increasingly critical component for workforce productivity. However, many companies are facing unique challenges when it comes to mobility in today's environment. These include limited finance or accounts payable bandwidth and expertise, the restrictive cost of technology investments and competing IT priorities. Motus Device was created to directly meet those customer needs. Organizations utilizing this solution have reduced corporate mobile device program spend by 24% on average, without changing carriers.
"Our customers told us they needed a solution that removed the burden of device procurement from their IT team, consolidated and managed their multiple wireless carriers and provided greater visibility into mobile spend, while at the same time reducing technology costs," said Heidi Skatrud, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Motus. "Given our acquisition of Wireless Analytics last year, we fortunately had the resources and expertise in place to quickly launch this new suite of Managed Mobility Services to better support our customers' company-provided device program needs. As a component of our platform, which also assists with managing BYOD programs, Motus is now able to help businesses streamline their mobile device programs through a unified application."
Specific benefits of the Motus Device suite of Managed Mobility Services include:
