[August 11, 2020] New Motus Device Services Help Businesses Reduce Corporate Mobile Program Spend by 24%

Motus, the definitive leader in reimbursement solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces, today announced the launch of Motus Device, a diverse suite of Managed Mobility Services for businesses with corporate-provided device programs. Through its acquisition of Wireless Analytics last year, Motus expanded its footprint into mobile expense management. Leveraging Wireless Analytics' data and expertise, Motus Device offers organizations seamless management and spend oversight for their corporate devices through one centralized platform while also driving cost savings through carrier audits, negotiations and reduced IT support costs. As organizations adapt to the new normal and strive for more agile businesses, mobility is an increasingly critical component for workforce productivity. However, many companies are facing unique challenges when it comes to mobility in today's environment. These include limited finance or accounts payable bandwidth and expertise, the restrictive cost of technology investments and competing IT priorities. Motus Device was created to directly meet those customer needs. Organizations utilizing this solution have reduced corporate mobile device program spend by 24% on average, without changing carriers. "Our customers told us they needed a solution that removed the burden of device procurement from their IT team, consolidated and managed their multiple wireless carriers and provided greater visibility into mobile spend, while at the same time reducing technology costs," said Heidi Skatrud, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Motus. "Given our acquisition of Wireless Analytics last year, we fortunately had the resources and expertise in place to quickly launch this new suite of Managed Mobility Services to better support our customers' company-provided device program needs. As a component of our platform, which also assists with managing BYOD programs, Motus is now able to help businesses streamline their mobile device programs through a unified application." Specific benefits of the Motus Device suite of Managed Mobility Services include: Procurement & Mobile Asset Management - The customizable platform enables admins to set criteria for what devices end users can order and includes automated approval workflows, streamlining the procurement process by reducing the amount of administration required. Additionally, end users gain inight into when they're eligible for an upgrade for simpler ordering of new devices.

Carrier and Invoice Management - Motus helps negotiate carrier discounts and ensures ongoing accuracy of data plans - reducing overall IT costs. Additional services include resolving billing errors, auditing and validating carrier invoices and delivering detailed billing reports to customers.

Reporting & Policy Management - Motus offers full visibility into billing and data usage for each device. This enables customers to identify high-priority items such as zero usage lines and access account managers directly for regular check-ins to optimize plans and accounts. Additionally, this insight helps customers create device policies for their organizations.

Help Desk & Support - The U.S.-based Motus support teams and Help Desk provide best-in-class device lifecycle management services, freeing up the internal resources of customers. These services include advanced troubleshooting, device and feature provisioning and procurement support.



Motus is the definitive leader in solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces. Motus simplifies reimbursement and management of mileage, mobile devices and remote work with proprietary software that calculates personalized reimbursements for each employee, while improving employee productivity, reducing overall mobility costs and supporting customers' tax and labor law compliance programs. The company's unmatched living cost data, refined over more than 80 years and updated in real time, has made Motus the leading provider of mobile workforce management solutions for top Fortune 500 companies. Motus automotive data, captured and analyzed across the world's largest retained pool of drivers, also underpins the annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) business mileage standard, the amount an individual can deduct for business vehicle expenses. For more information please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005177/en/

