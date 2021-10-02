[August 11, 2020] New Alumni Network Offers Community for Graduates, Mentorship Opportunities for Current Students: Laurel Springs School

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and OJAI, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , a leader in online K-12 education, today announced a virtual network designed to cultivate a community of alumni and connect them to current and former students, creating new opportunities for mentorship, relationship-building, and professional advancement. LSS Alumni Connect is an interactive platform developed exclusively for the Laurel Springs community. Laurel Springs graduates can register for LSS Alumni Connect using their LinkedIn or Facebook profiles, as well as their email addresses. Once approved, alumni have access to a number of exciting benefits, including: Expanded professional network

Opportunities to reconnect and reminisce with former classmates

Participation in virtual and in-person events

Mentorship opportunities

Job searching and recruiting "We are heading into our 30th year as a school with more than 4,500 alumni worldwide, so we knew it was time to create a space where graduates can mingle and stay connected to each other and to our community," said Alyssa Polakowski, M.Ed., College and Alumni Relations Manager at Laurel Springs. Michelle Horner, a 2014 graduate of Laurel Springs and member of LSS Alumni Connect, says he opportunity for virtual and in-person events are what drew her to the platform.



"[I look forward to] a variety of events, from casual coffee talks to business relations to alumni-run resume skills and mock interview sit-downs; something that will help not just those who already are in successful, high-end careers, but also those who still haven't found a job or are taking different career or college paths," said Horner. In addition to LSS Alumni Connect's features for graduates of Laurel Springs, access to the platform will be expanded to provide mentorship opportunities to current students with alumni who have similar interests or career ambitions.

"I am always eager to see what my former classmates are up to now and stay connected to the Laurel Springs community," said Melanie Sava, who graduated from Laurel Springs in 2013 and went on to earn a degree from Yale Law School. "I hope to use the network to learn more about what my classmates and friends are up to now, and potentially be a resource to younger alumni." "Education is changing, and as students are increasingly enrolling at Laurel Springs, we are working harder than ever to meet their academic needs," said Polakowski, who drove the development of LSS Alumni Connect. "As a result, we need to provide a way to keep graduates connected to our school and help fuel their futures, as well as spread the word about the innovative programs that Laurel Springs can offer to prospective students and families." To learn more about how an online education with Laurel Springs could work for your family, please contact our Admissions team at 800-377-5890 or visit the school's website . Laurel Springs graduates who wish to register for LSS Alumni Connect should visit LaurelSpringsAlumni.com or click here to learn more about the Laurel Springs Alumni Association. About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-alumni-network-offers-community-for-graduates-mentorship-opportunities-for-current-students-laurel-springs-school-301109998.html SOURCE Laurel Springs School

