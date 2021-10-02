[August 11, 2020] New Quantum DXi® Software Dramatically Improves Backup and Restore System Performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced new software with advanced features and capabilities for DXi backup appliances to significantly improve backup and restore system performance, as well as monitor systems remotely utilizing cloud-based analytics. The new DXi 4.1 software also integrates with Veeam® Backup & Replication™ v10 and the new Fast Clone feature, to enable ultra-fast synthetic full backups in Veeam environments for more efficient use of resources for large enterprises. [Click to tweet: New @QuantumCorp DXi software with Veeam Fast Clone raises the bar for #backup performance and datacenter efficiency https://bit.ly/2TuJIShhttps://www.quantum.com/en/products/file-system/] Improved Synthetic Full Backup Performance in Veeam Backup & Replication v10 Environments

Employing an incremental backup strategy is increasingly common. However, creating synthetic full backups on a backup appliance can be taxing on the system performance and on the network. To address this issue Quantum DXi 4.1 software leverages Veeam Backup & Replication v10 Fast Clone technology to accelerate synthetic full backup performance. Fast Clone references existing data blocks on volumes instead of copying data blocks between files, copying those blocks only when files are modified. The result is faster creation of synthetic full backups, reduced disk space requirements, and a reduced load on storage devices. Based on results from Quantum testing and early customer deployments, the combination of Quantum DXi software and Veeam Fast Clone can cut the time to create a synthetic full backup for a large VM from hours to just minutes. Remotely Monitor DXi System Health with Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics

Quantum DXi systems can now connect to Quantum's Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software, a cloud-based services tool that enables end-to-end integrated communication between Quantum systems and Quantum product and service experts. CBA software allows administrators to monitor system health remotely via a secure cloud-based portal. When Quantum CBA agents are enabled on DXi backup systems, those systems send telemetry and log data to the Quantum CBA software, providing administrators with a central portal they can use to montor and track system and environment health and statistics, providing a proactive view into backup environments.



Other DXi Software Enhancements

DXi 4.1 software includes other new software enhancements: Support for Veritas NetBackup Targeted Automatic Image Replication (AIR) with a new OST Targeted AIR Plug-In

Improved replication fan-in capabilities – up to 50:1 fan in for DXi9000 systems, and up to 30:1 fan-in for DXi4800 systems

DXi Accent path optimization to reduce network loads

More flexible system memory configurations

Support for additional virtual tape drives (VTDs) for VTL DXi4800 Availability

DXi 4.1 software is available today as a no-charge upgrade for any DXi4800 and DXi9000 backup appliance.

Supporting Quotes Phil Goodwin, Research Director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC: "Traditional backup and recovery software remains strong, even as organizations add cloud-based backup to their data protection strategies. The combination of a Quantum DXi appliance and Veeam V10 shows great potential for enterprises seeking to protect their vital hybrid-cloud environments. Faster synthetic full backups enabled by this release means that organizations can backup more often, thereby reducing the risk of data loss and delivering a better RPO." David Harvey, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Veeam: "Quantum DXi continues to develop as a valued tool for protecting vital Enterprise data. The combination of Veeam Backup & Replication v10 and Quantum DXi 4.1 software really moves data protection a step forward with a simple, flexible, and reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments." Bruno Hald, General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum: "Backup efficiency continues to be a vital priority for Enterprises seeking to make the most of their datacenter resources while protecting increasingly distributed environments. These significant new software feature enhancements optimize performance with bandwidth and interface improvements, enabling DXi appliances to integrate much more tightly with backup applications." Additional Resources For more about Quantum DXi backup appliances: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/backup-appliances/

To learn how Quantum and Veeam have partnered to deliver a smarter backup strategy: https://www.quantum.com/en/solutions/enterprise-backup-and-archive/veeam/

To view Quantum's "ESG Tech Validation: DXi9000" Webinar: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/webinars/ About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index on June 26, 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com. Quantum, the Quantum logo, and DXi, are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation. Veeam is a registered trademark of Veeam Software, and Backup & Replication is a trademark of Veeam Software. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of the combination of DXI software with Veeam V10, reductions in risk of data loss and reductions in RPO through such combination, and the optimization of performance an bandwidth through such a combination. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on August 6, 2019. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Public Relations Contact:

Bob Wientzen

Quantum Corp.

+1 (720) 201-8125

bob.wientzen@quantum.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-quantum-dxi-software-dramatically-improves-backup-and-restore-system-performance-301109684.html SOURCE Quantum Corp.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]