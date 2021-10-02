[August 11, 2020] New Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise Provides the Confidence Businesses Need to Embrace Work From Anywhere

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- News Summary: The latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise enriches the employee experience with sleek, compact design and innovative productivity features with first 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology and the longest battery life on a premium Chromebook

Companies can easily secure and manage Latitude Chromebooks from virtually anywhere, supporting their employees wherever they work

Dell's premium Chromebook Enterprise gives businesses more choice in their devices and operating systems Full Story: Chrome OS has accelerated its expansion within businesses amid the shift to work from anywhere. The new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, a 14-inch premium business laptop or 2-in-1 from Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), boosts productivity with on-the-go power, sophisticated security and fast connectivity features employees need. With the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, Dell expands its Latitude Chromebook lineup – now offering a mainstream and premium option – to give companies more choice in devices without sacrificing enterprise-class scale, manageability and security. With EPEAT Gold registration, the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise joins the industry's most sustainable commercial PC portfolio i with recycled materials, sustainable packaging, energy efficient designs and EPEAT Gold registrations. "This is not just another Chromebook," said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies. "Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment." "We are constantly evaluating the tools and technology that help our teams better serve our customers, while also staying true to our mission by using sustainable products whenever we can," said Sarah Paiji Yoo, CEO and co-founder of Blueland. "Our deployment of the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise devices, which are packed with sustainability features, created new opportunities for my team to collaborate, stay flexible and continue to be productive as we shifted to working remotely." Work Anywhere: Designed for executives, mobile professionals and remote workers, the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise includes innovative security and productivity features, allowing employees to power up quickly with no time wasted on setting up the device. Co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program,ii the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise offers LTE mobile broadbandiii, Intel WiFi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors to boost productivity and performance for bandwidth-intensive activities, such as working up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheetsiv. Additional key features include: First-ever 4K panel with Low Blue Light display available on a Chromebook Enterprise v : The Latitude 7410 provides better readability and eye comfort with built-in 4K low blue light display technology. An expansive, four-sided narrow border display also provides more screen to connect with colleagues, and acoustic noise reduction features that enhance video calls.

: The Latitude 7410 provides better readability and eye comfort with built-in low blue light display technology. An expansive, four-sided narrow border display also provides more screen to connect with colleagues, and acoustic noise reduction features that enhance video calls. World's longest battery life of any premium Chromebook vi/sup> : With up to 21 hours of battery life vii , mobile professionals can complete tasks throughout the day. If they do need a charge, the device can charge quickly from 0% up to 35% in as little as 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost viii or it can get up to an 80% charge in as fast as an hour with ExpressCharge ix .

: With up to 21 hours of battery life , mobile professionals can complete tasks throughout the day. If they do need a charge, the device can charge quickly from 0% up to 35% in as little as 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost or it can get up to an 80% charge in as fast as an hour with ExpressCharge . Ease of use : Employees and executives pressed for time can rely on one-hand assist to power the Latitude Chromebook in seconds simply by opening the lid. For extra flexibility, the device comes with the one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprise x . Simple app access is available locally or online through the Chrome Browser or the managed Google Play Store. Employees get peace of mind with an optional built-in privacy panel and camera privacy shutter.

: Employees and executives pressed for time can rely on one-hand assist to power the Latitude Chromebook in seconds simply by opening the lid. For extra flexibility, the device comes with the one of the broadest array of ports available in a premium Chromebook Enterprise . Simple app access is available locally or online through the Chrome Browser or the managed Google Play Store. Employees get peace of mind with an optional built-in privacy panel and camera privacy shutter. Premium design : Professionals can choose between machined aluminum or carbon fiber on the world's lightest 14-inch Chromebook Enterprise laptop[xi]. A new silver color is available on the Latitude 5400 Chromebook Enterprise to give more employees a modern look and feel.



Management and Security: As organizations prepare for long-term remote work, Dell Technologies Unified Workspace reduces IT complexity and allows IT leaders to secure, manage and support the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise. Available in more than 50 countries and with 14 localized language keyboards, companies can select and purchase various configurations to meet employee needs. IT can manage the devices with the same level of support, security and reliability they expect in a corporate environment, and have confidence in platform stability with the Intel® Stable IT Platform. They can service and upgrade storage and batteries and operate the same support model across their entire organization. "Now, more than ever before, IT administrators need innovative technology solutions to support their modern cloud-first businesses," said John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google. "That's why we're thrilled to expand our premium Chromebook options for enterprise customers with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Powered by Chrome OS, Dell Latitude Chromebook Enterprise allows IT managers to deploy rapidly and securely while enabling employees to get work done effectively, no matter where they are."

Availability and pricing: The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise is available now starting at $1,299.00 and will be available soon with Intel® Core™ i3 processors starting at $1,099.00 . Additional Resources For the latest updates on business PCs and news from Dell Technologies, connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Learn how Dell is helping businesses implement remote workforce solutions. About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

i Based on the design, manufacture, packaging, product lifecycle maintenance and number of ecolabel registrations, including EPEAT Gold registrations for the Dell Precision, Latitude and OptiPlex portfolio as of May 2020.

ii Based on Intel's Project Athena Design Verification and Qualified Configuration Status report dated July 20, 2020

iii Subject to service provider's broadband subscription and coverage area; speeds may vary. Additional charges will apply. Contact your service provider for details.

iv Source: Intel. Performance results are based on testing as of October – December 2019 and may not reflect all publicly available security updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product can be absolutely secure. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit http://www.intel.com/benchmarks .

v Based on Dell analysis using publicly available data, June 2020.

vi Based on Dell analysis in August 2020 using publicly available data. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise gets up to 21 hours and 17 minutes when tested with Intel Core i5-10310U, 8GRAM, 128GB SSD, FHD non-touch panel, Chrome OS and 68Whr battery, using Google Chrome OS Powerload test. Test results are for comparative purposes only. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.

vii Based on Dell analysis in August 2020 using publicly available data. The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise gets up to 21 hours and 17 minutes when tested with Intel Core i5-10310U, 8GRAM, 128GB SSD, FHD non-touch panel, Chrome OS and 68Whr battery, using Google Chrome OS Powerload test. Test results are for comparative purposes only. Actual battery life may be significantly less than the test results and varies depending on product configuration and use, software, usage, operating conditions, power management settings and other factors. Maximum battery life will decrease with time.

viii Within Dell Power Manager software, selecting either the Default mode of Adaptive Charge or ExpressCharge can recharge system battery from 0% up to 35% within 20 minutes when system is powered-off and battery temperature is between 16-45 degrees C. With ExpressCharge mode enabled, the system battery can then continue charging up to 80% within 60 minutes. After charging has reached 80% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Recommended for use with the provided Dell power adapter; not recommended with a smaller capacity power adapter. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to system tolerance.

ix Within Dell Power Manager software, selecting ExpressCharge can recharge system battery from 0% up to 80% within 60 minutes. After charging has reached 80% capacity, charging speed will return to normal speed. Recommended for use with the provided Dell power adapter; not recommended with a smaller capacity power adapter. Charging time may vary +/-10% due to system tolerance.

x Based on Dell analysis comparing premium Chromebook Enterprise laptops, June 2020.

xi Based on Dell analysis using publicly available data to compare starting weights, June 2020. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dell-latitude-chromebook-enterprise-provides-the-confidence-businesses-need-to-embrace-work-from-anywhere-301109602.html SOURCE Dell Technologies

