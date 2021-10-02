[August 10, 2020] New Study Reveals Health Systems Lack Visibility into Exam Room Utilization, Impacting Capacity and Revenue

QGenda, the leading innovator in enterprise healthcare workforce management solutions, today announced the results of a 2020 study, conducted by Porter Research. The research findings, detailed in the white paper "Improving Capacity and Revenue through Effective Room Management," indicated that nearly two-thirds of health systems lack visibility into exam room utilization, resulting in significant lost revenue. To address this industry-wide challenge, QGenda launched QGenda Room Management. By expanding QGenda's enterprise provider scheduling platform to include enterprise exam room scheduling, health systems and clinics can better manage capacity and increase revenue. Study Uncovers Desire for Exam Room Management Tool The study, consisting of 100 health system executive leaders, indicated that lack of effective exam room management is leading to revenue loss across organizations. This explains why 70% of executives surveyed expressed interest in solutions to improve exam room utilization. "Financial strain on health systems has only increased in light of theCOVID-19 pandemic, forcing organizations to focus even more on managing costs and optimizing provider and exam room schedules," said Greg Benoit, CEO of QGenda. "Anticipating an influx of patients who delayed elective surgeries, preventative visits, and other specialty treatments, clinics may quickly become overwhelmed without an efficient scheduling system in place. Finding ways to increase patient access, without having to invest in new space or hire new staff, is imperative. That is why we prioritized highlighting the larger picture of clinical capacity in our platform: to provide visibility and intelligent scheduling of both providers and exam rooms."



While health systems have continued to automate and streamline workflows throughout their organizations, exam room management has remained a manual process. Thirty percent of respondents reported they do not use any software to manage their exam rooms, requiring staff to develop manual processes unique to each department. Another 20% use Microsoft (News - Alert) Excel. The remaining 50% use other technologies that are not intentionally designed for exam room scheduling. The Evolution and Merger of Provider and Exam Room Scheduling

The intentional, strategic effort focused on space optimization is the next evolution in enterprise provider scheduling and capacity management. "Many health systems have realized the benefit of provider scheduling. But, provider schedules only show half the picture of how effectively two of the most expensive clinical resource categories across an enterprise are being used - exam room utilization has been the missing component until now. With the additional line of sight into how exam rooms are being used, health systems can identify opportunities for efficiencies and be prepared to adapt as patient needs change," said Rich Miller, chief strategy officer at QGenda. The positive impact to revenue, patient access, and provider satisfaction is amplified when an entire health system can efficiently schedule and manage providers and exam rooms in one centralized system. QGenda Room Management provides a real-time view of exam room availability, automates standard clinic session changes, and ensures that the proper equipment is available to the providers who need it. When used as part of the complete QGenda platform, healthcare organizations can also ensure that exam room schedules and provider schedules remain in sync. By improving exam room utilization through QGenda Room Management, health systems will experience a direct and positive impact on operational efficiency, patient and provider satisfaction, and profit maximization. To access the full findings from the study and to learn more about the results that can be achieved through exam room optimization, access the white paper by clicking here. About QGenda QGenda is the leading innovator of provider scheduling, clinical capacity management, and labor analytics. Since its launch in 2006, QGenda has grown to serve more than 3,000 organizations in over 30 medical specialties. Leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems use QGenda for their provider scheduling, optimizing their workforce and empowering patient care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Baltimore, MD, and Burlington, VT. Learn why 90 of 100 Becker's Greatest Hospitals use QGenda at www.QGenda.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter (News - Alert) . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005178/en/

