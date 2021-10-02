TMCnet News
New Monitor Lineup Delivers Cutting-Edge Features for an Improved User Experience
LG's 2020 monitor line features enhanced speeds and a premium HDR
TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) has unveiled its latest In-Plane Switching (IPS) monitor lineup designed to enhance multitasking, work productivity, comfort and deliver a lightning-fast gaming experience. The 2020 IPS monitors: LG UltraGearTM, LG UltraWide™ and the launch of LG UltraFine™ Ergo are available in Canada this summer with select models featuring attractive gift with purchase options.
All models feature HDR support to provide crystal-clear images and rich colours, so users avoid missing even the smallest details. From editing content to enjoying video games, users can relish in superior speeds and a virtually immersive user experience.
Customers who purchase select LG UltraWide™ Monitors (34WL750-B, 34WN750, 34WL75C-B, 38WN75-C, 49WL95C-W) and select LG UltraFine™ & UltraFine™ Ergo Monitors (27UL650, 27UL850, 32UN880, 27QN880) between August 1, 2020, and September 6, 2020, at participating retailers, will also receive a pair of LG TONE Free (HBS-FN6) wireless earbuds. The first 200 customers who purchase the new 27-inch UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor (27GN950) will receive a PC-Digital copy of the highly anticipated release of Assassins Creed® Valhalla, launching on November 17, 2020 with their purchase.
LG UltraWide™ Monitor (34WL750-B, 34WN750, 34WL75C-B, 38WN75-C, 49WL95C-W) – Designed for Content Creators
The 34-inch UltraWide™ IPS monitor provides wide screen space for multiple working windows and boosts the content-viewing experience with HDR support. It features Radeon FreeSync™ Technology, Black Stabilizer, Game Mode and Dynamic Action Sync and has a one-click stand that is height and tilt adjustable for optimal user comfort.
The 38-inch Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (38WN95C) offers users the freedom to experience every angle with pristine detail within a spacious, ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display. Editors can run several programs simultaneously and edit multiple clips of footage without having to enlarge or reduce timelines. Built with Nano IPS technology, it can display HDR content with richer and more accurate colours for a true-to-life viewing experience.
With a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time on the IPS display, and G-SYNC compatibility, users can enjoy fluid-movements throughout any activity. Also, equipped with Thunderbolt connectivity, users can effortlessly manage tasks and files between all devices.
The LG UltraWide™ monitors are now available at a retailer near you.
LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor (32UN880, 27QN880) – Designed for Professionals
The LG UltraFine™ Ergo monitors will be available at your local retailer beginning early August.
LG UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor (38GN950, 27GN950) – Designed for Gamers
The LG UltraGearTM 27GN950 monitor is available for pre-order now at a retailer near you. The 38-inch model (38GN950) will be available this fall.
For further product details and offerings, please visit www.lg.com/ca_en.
