[August 10, 2020] New Monitor Lineup Delivers Cutting-Edge Features for an Improved User Experience

LG's 2020 monitor line features enhanced speeds and a premium HDR

display for an elevated user experience TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - LG Electronics Canada (LG) has unveiled its latest In-Plane Switching (IPS) monitor lineup designed to enhance multitasking, work productivity, comfort and deliver a lightning-fast gaming experience. The 2020 IPS monitors: LG UltraGearTM, LG UltraWide™ and the launch of LG UltraFine™ Ergo are available in Canada this summer with select models featuring attractive gift with purchase options. All models feature HDR support to provide crystal-clear images and rich colours, so users avoid missing even the smallest details. From editing content to enjoying video games, users can relish in superior speeds and a virtually immersive user experience.

Customers who purchase select LG UltraWide™ Monitors (34WL750-B, 34WN750, 34WL75C-B, 38WN75-C, 49WL95C-W) and select LG UltraFine™ & UltraFine™ Ergo Monitors (27UL650, 27UL850, 32UN880, 27QN880) between August 1, 2020, and September 6, 2020, at participating retailers, will also receive a pair of LG TONE Free (HBS-FN6) wireless earbuds. The first 200 customers who purchase the new 27-inch UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor (27GN950) will receive a PC-Digital copy of the highly anticipated release of Assassins Creed® Valhalla, launching on November 17, 2020 with their purchase. LG UltraWide™ Monitor (34WL750-B, 34WN750, 34WL75C-B, 38WN75-C, 49WL95C-W) – Designed for Content Creators

Designed to support the needs of creative professionals, the 2020 lineup of LG UltraWide™ Monitors provides content creators with modern and expansive workstations, ideal for hours spent editing and creating. The 34-inch UltraWide™ IPS monitor provides wide screen space for multiple working windows and boosts the content-viewing experience with HDR support. It features Radeon FreeSync™ Technology, Black Stabilizer, Game Mode and Dynamic Action Sync and has a one-click stand that is height and tilt adjustable for optimal user comfort. The 38-inch Curved UltraWide™ QHD+ (38WN95C) offers users the freedom to experience every angle with pristine detail within a spacious, ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio display. Editors can run several programs simultaneously and edit multiple clips of footage without having to enlarge or reduce timelines. Built with Nano IPS technology, it can display HDR content with richer and more accurate colours for a true-to-life viewing experience. With a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time on the IPS display, and G-SYNC compatibility, users can enjoy fluid-movements throughout any activity. Also, equipped with Thunderbolt connectivity, users can effortlessly manage tasks and files between all devices. The LG UltraWide™ monitors are now available at a retailer near you. LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor (32UN880, 27QN880) – Designed for Professionals

The new LG UltraFine™ Ergo Series of monitors was designed around you – Innovating your workspace, for more concentration and less fatigue. Working from home means monitors have become a vital part of our daily routines. Good posture is important for relieving stress on the body and improving overall productivity, so a comfortable and ergonomic workstation is an essential part of any home office.i The LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitors use a C-Clamp for a quick and easy installation on most workstations and it can be adjusted to fit an individual's needs with its swivel, tilt and pivot options. The LG UltraFine™ Ergo monitors will be available at your local retailer beginning early August. LG UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor (38GN950, 27GN950) – Designed for Gamers

Whether a novice or avid gamer, the 27-inch LG UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor (27GN950) keeps gamers in the action as the World's first 4k IPS 1ms display. Perfect for graphic-intensive games, the LG UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-Sync Compatible monitor, built with VESA Display HDR 600 for a smooth gaming experience and the Nano IPS display offers brilliant picture quality and fast, smooth motion control to prevent screen tearing and lag. The LG UltraGearTM is unique in its ability to maintain a wide colour range while delivering lightning-fast refresh rates. It takes gaming setups to new heights with Sphere Lighting 2.0 to alter the ambience when playing. The LG UltraGearTM 27GN950 monitor is available for pre-order now at a retailer near you. The 38-inch model (38GN950) will be available this fall. For further product details and offerings, please visit www.lg.com/ca_en . About LG Electronics Monitors & Commercial Display

LG Electronics is a global leader in monitors, personal computers, digital signage and commercial displays and offers a better customer experience for businesses around the globe. LG proudly operates as the only OLED commercial signage provider in Canada. From LG's UltraWide™ Monitors, boasting a 21:9 aspect ratio to LG's IPS monitors with amazing contrast and colour detail, LG is committed to offering high value practical and effective solutions to a wider audience that includes retail, government, hospitality, education and transportation industries. For more information, please visit? www.LG.com . About LG Electronics Canada Inc.

The LG brand was established in 1995. The company is a global leader in electronics, information and communications products, with more than 117 operations around the world, and annual worldwide revenues of more than US $54 billion. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is comprised of five business units - Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Home Entertainment, Business Solutions and Commercial Air Conditioning. The company has offices in Toronto and Vancouver. LG Electronics Canada Inc. is focused on delivering award-winning products known for blending style and technology. These innovative products include cell phones, flat screen TVs, laptop computers and home appliances. For more information please visit http://www.lg.com/ca_en .







i Ferreira, J. (2020, May 22). Working from home? How to make your makeshift office more ergonomic. Retrieved from https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/working-from-home-how-to-make-your-makeshift-office-more-ergonomic-1.4947406

