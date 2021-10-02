[August 10, 2020] New Relic and Grafana Labs Partner to Advance Open Instrumentation

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, and Grafana Labs, the world's most popular open source dashboarding platform, today announced an ongoing partnership to drive advanced open instrumentation and visibility for developers and software teams. The companies delivered new integrations designed to empower engineering teams to solve problems even faster. Available now, Prometheus users can use the Prometheus remote write capability to send metric data directly to New Relic's Telemetry Data Platform with a single configuration change. Additionally, Grafana open source users can now add the Telemetry Data Platform as a Grafana data source using Grafana's native Prometheus data source. This enables teams to enjoy New Relic's up-to 13 months of retention for their Prometheus metrics while continuing to use their existing Grafana dashboards and alerts. With New Relic's new PromQL-style syntax, Prometheus users no longer need to learn a new query language. Additionally, Grafana Enterprise customers using Grafana's New Relic data source plugin will enjoy updates designed to support New Relic's latest NRQL capabilities. The plugin enables users to query any data stored in the Telemetry Data Platform using New Relic's native query language to build dashboards in Grafana Enterprise. As part of the collaboration, paid New Relic customers will enjoy a free trial of Grafana Enterprise for 30 days. New Relic and Grafana Labs have committed to driving better cross-functionality between the two companies, so joint customers can benefit from using New Relic and Grafana together. "New Relic is committed to supporting open source software and I am proud to partner with the world's number one open source visualization leader. Our customers can now visualize their Prometheus metrics stored in New Relic's Telemetry Data Platform using Grafana's world-class dashboards with just one simple config change. This partnership further strengthens New Relic's commitment to advancing open instrumentation and democratizing observability for all." - Bill Staples (News - Alert) , chief product officer, New Relic "We are excited to partner with New Relic to expand the number of users who can access Grafana dashboards. We know that organizations have complex technology and vendor ecosystems and our goal at Grafana Labs is to ensure they can get to that elusive 'single pane of glass', no matter where their data is stored. As the creators of Grafana and one of the top contributors to Prometheus, we are excited to formalize our relationship with New Relic and welcome them into the Prometheus and Grafana ecosystems. Leveraging Telemetry Data Platform for scale, long term retention, and a global view of Prometheus metrics, and then visalizing that data in Grafana dashboards is a huge win, and we know New Relic customers and Grafana users will be excited to get their hands on this new capability. I look forward to continuing to support the New Relic team to drive even better cross-functionality between our platforms for our users." - Raj Dutt, CEO and co-founder, Grafana Labs



"At Runtastic, we depend on a lot of third-party tools in our technology stack, such as Prometheus and Grafana. New Relic's updated capabilities to integrate with the Telemetry Data Platform at the storage layer makes a lot of sense for our team because it will allow us to see all of our data from all sources, including open source, in a simplified, holistic picture." - Stephan Brunner, VP platform engineering, Runtastic (part of the adidas group) "At Armory, we bring together Spinnaker and other open source technologies to help our enterprise customers empower their developers with safe, collaborative, continuous software delivery. We support Prometheus and Grafana for our self-hosted customers, and leverage New Relic for our hosted solution. New Relic's focus on supporting open standards will streamline our Observability overhead by enabling a single set of dashboards across both implementations." - Justin Field, staff software engineer at Armory

Additional Resources To get started with New Relic's Prometheus remote write capability, visit the New Relic docs site.

To configure the Telemetry Data Platform as a Prometheus data source in Grafana, visit the New Relic docs site.

To get started with Grafana's New Relic data source plugin for Grafana Enterprise, visit Grafana Lab's site.

Read more on New Relic's blog, including an interview between New Relic CEO and Founder Lew Cirne and Grafana Labs CEO and Co-Founder Raj Dutt. About Grafana Labs Grafana Labs supports organizations' monitoring, visualization and observability goals through an open and composable platform built around Grafana, the open source software for beautiful monitoring and metric analytics and visualization. There are now more than 550,000 active installations of Grafana, and the instantly recognizable dashboards have become ubiquitous. Grafana Labs' commercial products include Grafana Enterprise, with key features and support for large organizations, and Grafana Cloud, a hosted Grafana-based stack that includes Prometheus and Graphite (for metrics) and Loki (for logs). Today, more than 1,000 customers-including Bloomberg, eBay (News - Alert) , PayPal, and Sony-turn to Grafana Labs to help bring their data together, all through software that is vendor-neutral. Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter (News - Alert) at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com. About New Relic The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's partnership with Grafana Labs, including any anticipated benefits, capabilities, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005231/en/

