New Training Course Prepares Developers to Create Enterprise Blockchain Applications
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFD272 - Hyperledger Fabric for Developers.
LFD272, developed in conjunction with Hyperledger, is designed for developers who want to master Hyperledger Fabric chaincode - Fabric's smart contracts - and application development.
By the end of the course, students should be able to:
Hyperledger Fabric for Developer also will help prepare those planning to take the Certified Hyperledger Fabric Developer exam. A bundled offering including access to both the training course and crtification exam is also available.
Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration, hosted by The Linux Foundation, including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology.
"The pace of innovation and adoption in enterprise blockchain development is creating a host of new business and career opportunities," said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger. "Demand for skilled and certified Hyperledger Fabric experts, whether on the individual level or service provider level, is only growing as the technology and market matures. The new chaincode and data privacy enhancements in recent releases of Hyperledger Fabric make this a particularly well timed training course for those who want to keep pace with the latest developments in this market."
The course was developed by Ilya Patotski, Blockchain Engineering Team Lead at Altoros. A Certified Hyperledger Fabric Developer, Ilya is proficient at writing smart contracts using the Hyperledger Fabric framework, with Golang as a programming language. In addition, Ilya has experience in mentoring. He has provided over ten Hyperledger Fabric courses, both public and private. With over two years of experience in enterprise blockchain development, Ilya has successfully delivered multiple projects across the fintech, supply chain, healthcare, and other industries.
The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee - or $499 for a bundled offering of both the course and related certification exam - provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Interested individuals may enroll here.
