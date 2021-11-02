TMCnet News
|
New Study Reveals Latinos Are Transforming Cultural Connections During COVID-19
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen's latest Diverse Intelligence Series consumer report, Cultural Connectivity Transformed: How Latinos are connecting while social distancing, explores how the Latino community is connecting through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As one of the groups to feel the disproportionate effects of job loss and health impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinos have come to rely on media and social channels more than ever to educate, inform, and entertain. And although this group continues to face significant challenges, they are not buckling under pressure. Instead, they are tapping into their collectivist culture and virtual social networks to stay connected, weathering the storm by tapping into their resilient roots.
The report demonstrates how trusted influencers, brands, and media are leveraged both pre-COVID and during the pandemic, to keep Latinos engaged, entertained, but most importantly, informed. Data indicates that these networks will remain the trusted conduits for information transfer within the Latino community for the post-pandemic recovery.
Latinos continue to be key factors in stimulating the country's economy with their immense buying power, which increased by 69% in just nine years, outpacing non-Hispanics, which increased by 41% during the same time.
"Hispanics are a collectivist culture, placing strong value on the needs of the community as a whole and maintaining close connections with each other. As COVID-19 began to spread, the subsequent social distancing measures threatened the in-person social networks that Latinos relied upon," said Stacie de Armas, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives & Consumer Engagement. "The Latino community has long exhibited an outsized use of digital connections, however as a result of the circumstances of COVID-19, Latinos intensified their use of digital platforms to a greater degree than the total market, including use of social media and trusted content channels such as TV and radio to inform, communicate, share experiences and seek support."
Key insights from the Diverse Intelligence Series report include:
The U.S. Hispanic population frequently makes headlines for its growth and for being a key contributor to the economy, labor force, and the electorate.
Latinos choose content that is trusted and speaks to them culturally first, regardless of language.
As COVID-19 news and health information began to dominate our everyday lives, the mobile phone became a mainstay of connectivity.
Video games have come to the forefront of stay-at-home activities for Hispanics during the pandemic.
"Hispanics rely upon their physical and digital networks as conduits of information, underscoring the interdependence of collectivism and social networks. These networks serve more than just a social appetite; they serve as the conduit of trust, truth and cultural connection," said Stacie de Armas.
To learn more and download the full report "Cultural Connectivity Transformed: How Latinos are connecting while social distancing", visit www.nielsen.com/latinos. Join the discussion on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
About Nielsen's Diverse Intelligence Series In 2011, Nielsen launched the Diverse Intelligence Series, a robust portfolio of comprehensive reports which focuses solely on diverse consumers' unique consumption and purchasing habits. The series has become an industry resource to help brands better understand and reach diverse customers. To learn more about Nielsen's Diverse Intelligence research series, visit www.nielsen.com.
About Nielsen Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Nielsen is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media provides media and advertising industries with unbiased and reliable metrics that create a shared understanding of the industry required for markets to function. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with accurate, actionable information and insights, and a complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that companies need to innovate and grow.
Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.
An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-latinos-are-transforming-cultural-connections-during-covid-19-301107684.html
SOURCE Nielsen
11/18/2010
05/08/2009
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 10:30am
Key Tools of the IoT Security Trade
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm