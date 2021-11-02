TMCnet News
|
New Research from Paycor Finds 54% of Small-to Medium-Sized Businesses Plan to Hire in 2020
CINCINNATI, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today released “A Paycor Survey: Here’s How Businesses are Managing the New Reality of Work.” COVID-19 changed the way nearly everyone works and left a lot of unknowns about how to budget and make plans to move forward. To understand exactly how the coronavirus impacted SMBs and their workforces, in the summer of 2020, Paycor surveyed nearly 600 human resources (HR) and finance leaders with a 10-minute online survey.
According to a 2020 report by SMB Group, SMBs make up 99.8% of all U.S. businesses. SMBs are the engine of the U.S. economy and have felt the impact of COVID-19. According to Paycor’s research, 33% of SMB leaders found managing the first wave of the pandemic extremely challenging but 47% are somewhat confident the U.S. economy will bounce back.
From government funding, furloughs and layoffs, to working from home and team morale, this new researh from Paycor gathers insights from SMBs leaders on how they are navigating the new reality of work.
Key findings include:
To access the full report, please click here.
Supporting Quotes
Supporting Resources
About Paycor
FOR MORE INFORMATION
MEDIA CONTACT
11/18/2010
05/08/2009
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm
Keynote Presentation
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 10:30am
Key Tools of the IoT Security Trade
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm