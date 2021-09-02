[August 05, 2020] New VelocityEHS Solution Simplifies Safety Management for Manufacturers

CHICAGO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability software, announced the launch of its new Safety Management Solution. The software tools provide manufacturers with easier ways to complete their most important and challenging safety management tasks during COVID-19 and long after.

While managing safety in a fast-paced manufacturing setting should not be a one-person-job, it can often feel that way, especially for those being asked to do more with less because of recent global events and budget cuts. VelocityEHS software provides the support necessary to simplify the key aspects of safety. Users of the new VelocityEHS Safety Management Solution will benefit from:



Data-Driven Decision Making

Quick and easy access to critical safety data drives better decision making. Dashboards provide the most important actionable safety indicators at-a-glance to save time. Users can create custom reports and schedule them for distribution to the right people, while spending less time responding to information requests. Worker Engagement

Improving employee buy-in begins with visibility and follow through. Employees are better equipped to easily report workplace incidents, near misses, and hazards anywhere, using any mobile device. They can also schedule safety meetings, track action items, and conduct Job Safety Analyses (JSAs) on the fly. Streamlined Compliance

Users can more easily confirm they are meeting regulatory responsibilities like OSHA’s Hazard Communication (HazCom) and Recordkeeping Standards. Safety professionals can provide employees fast, online access to safety data sheets (SDSs); quickly and easily generate OSHA Forms 300, 300A, and 301; and even create files for direct submission to OSHAs Injury Tracking Application (ITA).



“Today’s safety managers are feeling pressured to do more with less, and may even be forced to choose between critical EHS tasks. But we know that effective safety management requires a continuous improvement process,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Our new Safety Management Solution supports that requirement by combining all the tools necessary for you to have better visibility into your EHS program performance so you can make the right decisions to reduce hazard risks and prvent incidents.”



Some of the ways VelocityEHS’ Safety Management Solutions simplifies key safety tasks include: Safety Data Sheet Access: Make companywide SDS right-to-know access and site-specific chemical inventory management simple and easy with VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline Chemical Management system.

Make companywide SDS right-to-know access and site-specific chemical inventory management simple and easy with VelocityEHS’ MSDSonline Chemical Management system. Job Safety Analysis: Systematically and easily complete JSAs—also known as a job hazard analysis (JHA)—to analyze a job for hazards, prioritize risks for follow-up, and assign responsibilities.

Systematically and easily complete JSAs—also known as a job hazard analysis (JHA)—to analyze a job for hazards, prioritize risks for follow-up, and assign responsibilities. Incident Management: Document and investigate all types of workplace incidents, including near hits and recordable illnesses and injuries, maintain OSHA logs, and easily complete and submit electronic 300A injury and illness summary reports—all with online and offline mobile capabilities.

Document and investigate all types of workplace incidents, including near hits and recordable illnesses and injuries, maintain OSHA logs, and easily complete and submit electronic 300A injury and illness summary reports—all with online and offline mobile capabilities. Inspections: Create and deploy specialized checklists for facilities and operations, and complete them from anywhere using a mobile device. Easily schedule inspections and assign follow-up actions.

Create and deploy specialized checklists for facilities and operations, and complete them from anywhere using a mobile device. Easily schedule inspections and assign follow-up actions. Safety Meetings: Easily schedule and track meetings, assign meeting roles, log meeting minutes for easy reference, streamlines recordkeeping and email distribution, carry-over pending topics and agendas, and track action items.

Easily schedule and track meetings, assign meeting roles, log meeting minutes for easy reference, streamlines recordkeeping and email distribution, carry-over pending topics and agendas, and track action items. Action Management: Capture actions generated from incident investigations, inspections, safety meetings, or JSAs in a centralized location on the cloud, enabling easy access and reporting. Notify stakeholders of assigned roles and send automatic notifications when actions are coming due or past due.

Capture actions generated from incident investigations, inspections, safety meetings, or JSAs in a centralized location on the cloud, enabling easy access and reporting. Notify stakeholders of assigned roles and send automatic notifications when actions are coming due or past due. Dashboards and Interactive Reports: Access to key safety metrics anytime and anywhere to drive better decision making. Create customized reports and schedule distribution to ensure they reach the right people. For more information about the Safety Management Solution, visit the solution page .

VelocityEHS’ new live webinar, “Simplifying Safety Management in Manufacturing: How EHS Software Can Help During COVID-19 and Beyond," on September 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET will review common safety management tasks in the manufacturing industry, and share best practices and strategies to improve efficiency and safety performance. The complimentary webinar will focus on the ways that modern EHS software provides the simplicity, visibility, and control needed, as well as the flexibility to adapt practices during these unprecedented times. Those unable to attend the live webinar broadcast can also watch an on-demand version. Trusted by more than 19,000 customers across multiple industries, VelocityEHS’ award-winning software simplifies key aspects of EHS management. Visit www.EHS.com to learn more. About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com . Media Contact VelocityEHS

Betsy Utley-Marin

312.881.2307

butleymarin@ehs.com

