[August 05, 2020] New Telit IoT-as-a-Service Subscription Plans Accelerate Digital Business

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced packaged plans for connectivity and Telit OneEdge, an industry-first solution that slashes the time and complexity associated with adding IoT to devices and services for consumer and enterprise applications. The new IoT-as-a-service packaged plans transform nearly all of IoT integration into an operating expense and provide businesses with the cellular module, software, services and network connectivity they need to launch IoT applications quickly, cost-effectively and accelerate the path to digital business success. With the addition of the Primo and Lungo plans, businesses can now transform more of their IoT investment – modules, software, services and network connectivity – into an operating expense. The Lungo plan includes the Telit ME910C1 LTE Category M1/NB1 module, extensive connectivity and a comprehensive array of security, device management, connectivity management and data orchestration features. Telit OneEdge enabled modules offer the benefits of Lightweight M2M (LwM2M), a protocol designed to reduce power and data consumption in response to the growing demands of IoT, particularly massive IoT expected in 5G. The plans enable businesses to easily create and manage IoT project budgets, utilizing fixed pricing, and is ideal for greenfield and proof-of-concept projects. The Primo plan lets customers contract the same set of services, licenses and subscriptions in the Lungo plan for any existing or separately purchased OneEdge-capable Telit module.







Telit Primo Plan (Recurring subscription plan) Telit Lungo Plan (Subscription plus module plan) • $1 month/ device • $20 device with 1 year of services • Comprehensive IoT management portal • Comprehensive IoT management portal • 1000 messages/ month • 1000 messages/ month • 1 GB of free storage • 1 GB of free storage • Mobile data connectivity • Mobile data connectivity • All OneEdge-capable Telit modules • ME910C1 Telit OneEdge module

For more information on the new plans, visit https://contact.telit.com/oneedge-subscription-plans. Introduced in February 2019, OneEdge solves long-standing challenges related to IoT integration, scalability, management and costs. The OneEdge software embedded in Telit modules eliminates the complexity that dramatically increases the cost and lead time of connecting modules to back-office systems. Today, the award-winning OneEdge remains the world's only IoT solution that provides: More than a dozen module variants , provides integrators with the flexibility to choose from regional to worldwide variants in different sizes and form factors.

, provides integrators with the flexibility to choose from regional to worldwide variants in different sizes and form factors. Zero-touch onboarding makes products operate automatically "out of the box," lowering costs of an initial deployment, making it simpler and more secure.

makes products operate automatically "out of the box," lowering costs of an initial deployment, making it simpler and more secure. Device management standards based LwM2M allows more efficient control of the module and data "objects" than MQTT and other legacy protocols, enabling and maintaining the device connection to the cloud or enterprise.

standards based LwM2M allows more efficient control of the module and data "objects" than MQTT and other legacy protocols, enabling and maintaining the device connection to the cloud or enterprise. Security built-in at point of manufacture . Hardens products leveraging layers of security from the module, transport to delivery of information to customer systems.

Hardens products leveraging layers of security from the module, transport to delivery of information to customer systems. Simplified enterprise integration enables critical integration of IoT data into customers' enterprise systems and business processes.

enables critical integration of IoT data into customers' enterprise systems and business processes. Extensive cellular IoT coverage over tier-one networks in more than 200 countries.

over tier-one networks in more than 200 countries. Retroactive data pooling mitigates exposure to overages for any size deployment.

mitigates exposure to overages for any size deployment. Cellular subscription management . Including optional simWISE which integrates the SIM functionality as software directly into the module, providing an unparalleled reduction in cost and complexity for IoT deployments. "As IoT adoption continues reaching beyond traditional verticals, we see an increased demand for the full breadth of IoT functionality, not only being delivered in packages to simplify integration and operation, but also being delivered more and more 'as a service'," said Dan Shey, Managing Director and Vice President, ABI Research. "Telit is taking the next steps in driving new industry trends." "OneEdge has won seven awards for being a breakthrough in simplifying all aspects of IoT implementation for our customers, saving them time, money and risk while speeding time to revenue," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "With the launch of these IoT-as-a-service plans, we're providing integrators and solution providers with business-friendly, cost-effective turnkey plans to transform their entire IoT investment – including the module – into a single, predictable operating expense. It's yet another game changer from Telit, one that transforms IoT into a subscription service." About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale. Copyright © 2020 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Media Contacts Leslie Hart

