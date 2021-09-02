TMCnet News
New Telit IoT-as-a-Service Subscription Plans Accelerate Digital Business
LONDON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced packaged plans for connectivity and Telit OneEdge, an industry-first solution that slashes the time and complexity associated with adding IoT to devices and services for consumer and enterprise applications. The new IoT-as-a-service packaged plans transform nearly all of IoT integration into an operating expense and provide businesses with the cellular module, software, services and network connectivity they need to launch IoT applications quickly, cost-effectively and accelerate the path to digital business success.
With the addition of the Primo and Lungo plans, businesses can now transform more of their IoT investment – modules, software, services and network connectivity – into an operating expense. The Lungo plan includes the Telit ME910C1 LTE Category M1/NB1 module, extensive connectivity and a comprehensive array of security, device management, connectivity management and data orchestration features. Telit OneEdge enabled modules offer the benefits of Lightweight M2M (LwM2M), a protocol designed to reduce power and data consumption in response to the growing demands of IoT, particularly massive IoT expected in 5G. The plans enable businesses to easily create and manage IoT project budgets, utilizing fixed pricing, and is ideal for greenfield and proof-of-concept projects. The Primo plan lets customers contract the same set of services, licenses and subscriptions in the Lungo plan for any existing or separately purchased OneEdge-capable Telit module.
For more information on the new plans, visit https://contact.telit.com/oneedge-subscription-plans.
Introduced in February 2019, OneEdge solves long-standing challenges related to IoT integration, scalability, management and costs. The OneEdge software embedded in Telit modules eliminates the complexity that dramatically increases the cost and lead time of connecting modules to back-office systems.
Today, the award-winning OneEdge remains the world's only IoT solution that provides:
"As IoT adoption continues reaching beyond traditional verticals, we see an increased demand for the full breadth of IoT functionality, not only being delivered in packages to simplify integration and operation, but also being delivered more and more 'as a service'," said Dan Shey, Managing Director and Vice President, ABI Research. "Telit is taking the next steps in driving new industry trends."
"OneEdge has won seven awards for being a breakthrough in simplifying all aspects of IoT implementation for our customers, saving them time, money and risk while speeding time to revenue," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Telit. "With the launch of these IoT-as-a-service plans, we're providing integrators and solution providers with business-friendly, cost-effective turnkey plans to transform their entire IoT investment – including the module – into a single, predictable operating expense. It's yet another game changer from Telit, one that transforms IoT into a subscription service."
