[August 04, 2020] New Relic Announces John Siebert as Executive Vice President Sales, Americas

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, today announced that John Siebert will join as executive vice president, sales for the Americas region on August 31, 2020. Reporting to President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Christenson, Siebert will be responsible for driving customer success in the Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005977/en/ New Relic Appoints John Siebert as Executive Vice President Sales, Americas (Photo: Business Wire) Siebert brings more than 20 years of experience leading high performance sales organizations, most recently as vice president of the Americas at Forter, a leader in ecommerce fraud protection. Previously, he was senior vice president of east sales at MongoDB, chief sales officer at 24/7, and held a variety of sales leadership positions at CA (News - Alert) Technologies. "John brings a proven track record of sales leadership and a commitment to customer success that will help lead New Relic to our next phase of growth," stated Michael Christenson, president and chief operating officer, New Relic. "Observability is now a requirement for any company who wats to compete in today's digital economy. That's why I'm honored to join New Relic, and accelerate their mission of helping customers create more perfect software, experiences, and businesses," said John Siebert, executive vice president, sales, New Relic.



Last week, New Relic unveiled a reimagined New Relic One, with a clear, intuitive user experience, powerful new capabilities, and simple pricing and packaging. Engineering teams around the world rely on New Relic One to improve uptime and performance, achieve greater scale and efficiency, and accelerate time to market. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the appointment of John Siebert and his anticipated contributions to New Relic's next phase of growth. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005977/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]