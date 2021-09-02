[August 04, 2020] New Study Shows How to Measure the ROI of Leveraging Performics "Caiman" Amazon Search Ads Management Platform

Performics, the performance marketing agency of Publicis Groupe, commissioned Forrester (News - Alert) Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study to examine the potential return on investment (ROI) that brands may realize by deploying Caiman, Performics' proprietary Amazon Advertising bid strategy, auction insights and analytics platform. Caiman enables granular reporting, performance pacing and bid/budget forecasting to speed optimization and extract additional performance from Amazon ads for Performics clients. It was developed as a direct response to marketers' needs as they expanded budgets and strategies into new eCommerce channels and found that these channels lacked the capabilities of traditional paid search platforms. The study, A Framework for Measuring the Total Economic Impact of Performics Caiman: Evaluating the Impact of eCommerce Search Campaigns Using Caiman (July 2020) provides readers with guidance to evaluate the potential financial impact of Caiman specifically for their brands. It also includes an interview by Forrester Consulting with a Performics client, a multinational CPG brand. According to an eCommerce Strategy Consultant at the CPG brand, "A year ago, we increased our investment volume in eCommerce media. It was not that long before it was apparent that doing it in a manual way was not feasible. That's why we chose Caiman. It makes sense to have a platform that provided a scalable way for te things we wanted to do."



Performics' Caiman helped the brand: Run 50% more campaigns than it did when manually bidding and measuring performance, rapidly scaling its participation on Amazon

Improve Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) from 2.5:1 to 4.5:1

Support paid search campaigns for more brands across its portfolio

Save 9 hours per campaign per week on average

Reduce wasteful spending and discover new optimizations In the study, Forrester notes, "With Performics Caiman, organizations can directly influence the discovery, exploration, and buying actions of consumers using eCommerce platforms. With campaign analysis and optimization, an organization can discover and target high performance keywords to improve KPIs such as clicks, conversions, and average order value."

Forrester created the Total Economic Impact framework to enable readers to estimate their own costs and benefits that could be derived from an investment in the Performics Caiman tool. Download the full study at https://www.performics.com/caiman-tei/ to learn how to calculate the potential financial impact Caiman can have on your organization. About Performics As the original performance marketing agency, Performics is the premier revenue growth driver for many of the world's most admired brands. Across an expansive global network operating in 57 countries, Performics leverages data, technology and talent to create and convert consumer demand wherever it is expressed-search, social, display, commerce and offline channels. Performics is built for the relentless pursuit of results. Headquartered in Chicago, Performics is a Publicis Media company and the performance marketing engine of Publicis Groupe. Demand Performance. To learn more, visit https://www.performics.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005073/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]