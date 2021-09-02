[August 04, 2020] New Chargeback Data Provides Valuable and Encouraging Insights

Midigator®, the leading provider of dispute management services, today released "The Year in Chargebacks" report. The second-annual publication provides unprecedented insights into why disputes happen, how to effectively prevent and fight chargebacks, and what can be expected in the future. Data-driven decisions are an essential part of a successful chargeback management strategy. However, key insights are often difficult to determine and challenging to understand. Midigator's goal for "The Year in Chargebacks" is to provide valuable, relevant data that can easily be used to enhance current management strategies. The report serves as a benchmark to evaluate individual efforts and also gauge the industry as a whole. The takeaways of the 2020 report highlight the dynamic, evolving nature of payment disputes: Ongoing, technology-assisted chargeback prevention efforts continue to prove effective. The study's chargeback-to-transaction ratio has decreased 31% since 2017.

The high chargeback-to-transaction ratios for Peru, India, and Dominican Republic remained steady from 2017 to 2019. Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, and Switzerland had consistently low ratios. However, risk in other countries fluctuated significantly year-ver-year.

Card brand regulations for compelling evidence have changed, but 55% of study participants chose not to collect the information that's required to win. As a result, win rates for certain fraud-coded disputes dropped 45% between 2018 and 2019.



Midigator was the first chargeback management company to provide real-time reporting and in-depth analytics, introducing intelligent, data-driven decisions into the payment dispute process. Nearly a decade later, thousands of merchants, acquirers, processors, and vendors have come to depend on Midigator's advanced technology and team of experts to create effective risk management strategies. Through "The Year in Chargebacks" report, Midigator is able to share this expertise more broadly, providing much-needed clarity for the complicated payments ecosystem.

The 2020 report contains 36 months' worth of data, carefully examining year-over-year trends in eight different categories. The data was collected from a diverse subset of global merchants representing various industries, billing models, transaction volumes, and dispute management styles. Click here to read "The Year in Chargebacks" report. A condensed version of the report is also available for download. About Midigator: Midigator believes the challenges of running a business should be delivering great products or services, not managing payment risk. That's why the company became the first to use technology to prevent, fight, and analyze chargebacks, providing an efficient and effective alternative to labor-intensive, manual processes. Midigator's technology removes the complexity of payment disputes so businesses can get back to business. Features like real-time reporting, labor-saving automation, and in-depth analytics benefit businesses of all sizes in all industries. To learn more, visit Midigator.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005196/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]