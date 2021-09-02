[August 04, 2020] New Study From DailyPay Reveals Two Main Factors That Affect A Company's Hiring Efforts In New World Of Work

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies continue to slowly staff up and hire new employees over the next few months, they will have to prioritize diversity and remote working, according to a new "Work Different" survey from DailyPay. The research reveals the majority of Americans believe that companies with diversity in its leadership and workforce are more desired places to work and better equipped to relate to its customers. The poll also shows that the majority of job seekers prefer a company that offers the ability to work remotely and that those who do work remotely are more effective and work longer hours. Regarding diversity, the key takeaways from the survey indicate the majority of Americans feel that for companies, championing diversity is not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do for business. 60% say diversity in company leadership is important when deciding on where to apply for a job

say having female leaders in a company good for business 59% say having a diverse workforce good for business Regarding remote work, the majority of those polled would work out of the office if they had the opportunity and seek jobs who do offer it. For those who do work remotely, the majority work longer hours and claim to be mre effective.



say allowing employees to work remotely makes a company more attractive when applying for a job compared to who say it's less attractive. 48% say they are more effective when working remotely compared to 14% who claim they are less effective "As companies look to attract top talent, they will work different to highlight their commitment to support these issues," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. "As employees are starting to demand more from their employers, companies need to take the opportunity to do it different this time — to staff different, to interact with customers different and to pay different. " DailyPay has been following the latest hiring trends with the "Rehire America Index" that provides data on selected industries as they navigate the uncharted waters of the global pandemic.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is a SaaS award-winning fintech solutions company supporting over two million employees at world-class companies, including Kroger, Adecco, and Berkshire Hathaway with an on-demand pay platform. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit dailypay.com/press. *Survey Methodology:

The survey was conducted from June 22-26 and targeted 673 hourly employees using real-time bidding and google ad exchange inventory to deliver ad-driven surveys to consumers at scale. For more details on the survey, you can visit https://www.dailypay.com/work-different/. Contact: Sehrish Sayani

