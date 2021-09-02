TMCnet News
|
New Study From DailyPay Reveals Two Main Factors That Affect A Company's Hiring Efforts In New World Of Work
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As companies continue to slowly staff up and hire new employees over the next few months, they will have to prioritize diversity and remote working, according to a new "Work Different" survey from DailyPay.
The research reveals the majority of Americans believe that companies with diversity in its leadership and workforce are more desired places to work and better equipped to relate to its customers. The poll also shows that the majority of job seekers prefer a company that offers the ability to work remotely and that those who do work remotely are more effective and work longer hours.
Regarding diversity, the key takeaways from the survey indicate the majority of Americans feel that for companies, championing diversity is not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do for business.
Regarding remote work, the majority of those polled would work out of the office if they had the opportunity and seek jobs who do offer it. For those who do work remotely, the majority work longer hours and claim to be mre effective.
"As companies look to attract top talent, they will work different to highlight their commitment to support these issues," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. "As employees are starting to demand more from their employers, companies need to take the opportunity to do it different this time — to staff different, to interact with customers different and to pay different."
DailyPay has been following the latest hiring trends with the "Rehire America Index" that provides data on selected industries as they navigate the uncharted waters of the global pandemic.
About DailyPay
*Survey Methodology:
Contact: Sehrish Sayani
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-dailypay-reveals-two-main-factors-that-affect-a-companys-hiring-efforts-in-new-world-of-work-301105483.html
SOURCE DailyPay
09/22/2008
11/03/2009
12/03/2010
Security
Date: 2/09/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Session Details TBA
Date: 2/11/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
Connectivity
Date: 2/10/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm