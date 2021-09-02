[August 04, 2020] New NETGEAR Cloud Managed Multi-Gig WiFi 6 Access Points Deliver the Ultimate Business WiFi

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX1800 Access Points, WAX610 and WAX610Y (outdoor), for an optimal WiFi (News - Alert) experience in every business environment. This new WAX610 family brings next generation WiFi 6 (802.11ax) performance to small businesses (SMBs) delivering up to 70% faster speed to each individual device than previous generation WiFi 5 (802.11ac)1. With the increased capacity for more simultaneous device connections, the WAX610 with WiFi 6 provides the flexibility of both a robust and secure WiFi solution for small and medium businesses to serve the networking demands of today without the high-cost of IT overhead and with an industry-leading lowest total cost of ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005415/en/ Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX1800 Access Point (News - Alert) WAX610 is ideal in moderate to high density client device environments such as offices, schools, hotels, restaurants, hospitals and medical centers, providing an enterprise-grade WiFi network security with WPA3. (Photo: Business Wire) WAX610 is ideal in moderate to high density client device environments such as offices, schools, hotels, restaurants, hospitals and medical centers, providing an enterprise-grade WiFi network security with WPA3. With Insight Remote Cloud Management, WAX610 is the perfect choice for managed service providers and integrators who must offer their customers the latest feature rich WLAN technology with little overhead and minimum IT cost. The WAX610 works seamlessly with NETGEAR Insight managed switches, routers and network storage, and is also compatible with previous generation WiFi client devices and Access Points (WiFi 5 (802.11ac) or WiFi 4 (802.11n)). WAX610Y is the best complement to WAX610 for use in outdoor settings. NETGEAR WAX610Y is designed to provide advanced WiFi connectivity in harsh environments including prolonged exposure to sunlight, cold, frost, snow, rainfall, hail and humidity. The WAX610Y is rated IP55 which supports continued operation in adverse weather conditions with temperatures that range from -20C to 60C and is ideally suited for construction sites, loading docks, school yards and restaurants with outside dining. "While the WiFi industry has made progress in recent years in increasing speeds by leaps and bounds, small businesses still face challenges in managing connectivity with increased traffic and users. Capacity continues to be a challenge, namely, supporting multiple concurrent users for small businesses, and NETGEAR is here to help solve the unique business cases that SMBs face," said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product line management for NETGEAR. "This requirement is particularly acte for SMBs where very high throughput to each individual device may not be paramount."



"Wireless access points should be providing different levels of network connectivity for a large quantity of client devices, with good throughput, stable connection, and robust responses to environmental changes. The WAX610 and WAX610Y Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX1800 Access Points deliver on the capacity, speed and performance demands of today's small businesses," Jonker added. With updated WiFi 6 technology such as OFDMA, upstream and downstream MU-MIMO, and increased speed, coverage, and capacity, you can be confident that you are getting the highest performance WiFi for years to come. Plus, you get the assurance that you can now add more connected devices to your business WiFi network without any slowdowns or dead zones.

Unprecedented WiFi Security for Businesses Small and medium organizations are now able to provide enterprise-level security without the enterprise cost. The Insight remote management solution helps with easy configuration and maintaining the security of the network. WPA3 for the highest level of WiFi connection security

Eight separate wireless networks (SSIDs) can be used for administration, employees, customers or guests and IoT devices (WiFi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks and sensors) with separate and secure VLANs

Dynamic VLAN per RADIUS user assignment, a feature specially designed for businesses who use RADIUS to efficiently manage user accounts and access NETGEAR Insight Remote Cloud Management Solution Unique and advanced features in the Insight Managed devices include: Instant discovery and setup of your Insight Managed Wireless Access Points

Centralized configuration of wireless networks, SSID, WiFi security and roaming policies and VLAN tie-ins with switches, ports and PoE, for efficient and secure networks

Remote monitoring and simplified ongoing firmware management of your Insight Managed devices (WiFi, switches, routers, NAS) with performance dashboards, alerts and troubleshooting features including remote reboot

Single pane-of-glass multi-device, multi-network, multi-site and multi-tenancy remote monitoring and notifications To learn more about how the Insight Remote Management Solution can help enhance network management for small business, please visit the Insight Demo on NETGEAR.com. Availability: NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX1800 Dual-band Access Point (WAX610) is available and shipping today in the US and Europe with the following pricing: WAX610-100NAS in the US for $179.99 USD

WAX610-100EUS in Continental Europe for 189.99€ and the UK at £174.99 GBP NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX1800 Dual-band Outdoor Access Point (WAX610Y) is currently available via pre-order and will be shipping in both the US and Europe within the quarter: WAX610Y-100NAS in the US for $249.99 USD

WAX610Y-100EUS in Continental Europe for 269.99€ and the UK at £249.99 GBP For more information about the latest advancements to NETGEAR's next-generation of advanced wireless devices, please visit NETGEAR.com/business/wifi6. 1 up to 70% increased speed on the 2.4GHz band and up to 30% on the 5GHz band compared to equivalent WiFi 5 Access Points.

7-foot distance. 2x2 11AC AP and 2x2 AC client doing a file download from a local NAS: Speed is 623 Mbps (5ghz), 113 (2.4Ghz)

7-foot distance. 2x2 11AC AP and 2x2 AC client doing a file download from a local NAS: Speed is 623 Mbps (5ghz), 113 (2.4Ghz)

7-feet distance. 2x2 11AX AP and 2x2 AX client doing file download from a Local NAS: Speed is 815.7 Mbps (5Ghz), 194.7 (2.4Ghz). About NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives.

* Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage.

