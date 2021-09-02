[August 03, 2020]

New Drone Programming Courses and Membership by DroneBlocks

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and applications of STEM Education prove that students are in critical need of a robust curriculum to prepare for the developing future. DroneBlocks provides the necessary tools to engage learners throughout the school year by exploring real-world challenges and logic. This exciting learning is captured through exploring science, technology, engineering, mathematics, along with the integration of the arts and is now offered in full through the Drone Programming Membership .

DroneBlocks curriculum is designed to be enjoyed by beginning through advanced learners, accommodating diverse learning styles. Students gain the opportunity to learn Block, NodeRed, Python, and JavaScript coding by executing their code using small, friendly Tello drones that fly autonomously indoors. However, if students do not have a drone accessible they can learn coding with the DroneBlocks Simulator !

Key features of the DroneBlocks Membership include:

Over 100+ cloud-based lessons and videos universally aligned to education standards, building upon each skill introduced

Access to the online DroneBlocks Simulator and DroneBlocks Code

True STEM/STEAM applications across all subjects

Content and extension activities to engage learners of varying age groups

Compatibility with iOS, Android, & Chrome devices

The unique membership provides content plus additional resources to help prepare students to lead the future. Members will have access to DroneBlocks Tllo Simulator, a means to explore coding through DroneBlocks, with or without a drone present.







The DroneBlocks Membership begins with simple, introductory lessons that includes intensive courses, blending programming, problem-solving, and real-world application across the curriculum:

Access to the above courses can be accessed individually or through the new membership, providing options for teachers and students to access all courses on a monthly or yearly basis, with new content continually becoming available. These options ensure access to all of the lessons and tools needed throughout the entire year.

Learn more about DroneBlocks at www.droneblocks.io and learn.droneblocks.io . Follow on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram to stay updated on the latest educational offerings.

SOURCE DroneBlocks