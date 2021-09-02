[August 03, 2020] New Genesys Cloud Integration with Microsoft Teams Drives Productivity and Collaboration

CHENNAI, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions , has expanded its Microsoft partnership with a new, native integration. Microsoft Teams and Genesys Cloud™, the all-in-one solution and one of the world's leading public cloud contact center platforms, are now fully integrated, giving employees a more connected, intuitive and productive experience. As a result, contact center agents can collaborate with any employee using Teams so they can resolve customer issues faster and deliver better service. Genesys Cloud and Teams make collaboration easy for contact centers Today, contact center employees work in several different systems across multiple devices, constantly toggling back and forth. This adds inefficiency and friction, stifling collaboration efforts and making it more time consuming and cumbersome to serve customers. Together, the integrated solutions address these challenges and enable employees to call Teams users throughout their organization, all from within Genesys Cloud. The integration provides organizations like Western Governors University with an end-to-end solution that makes employees' jobs easier and improves the customer experience. "Deploying Genesys Cloud has already made it simler for our employees to work with students," said Adam Davis, director of operations, Western Governors University. "The new integration with Microsoft Teams allows our student care teams to connect with one another and share knowledge so they can efficiently support our students' needs."



Bridging the gap between the front and back office When agents need to consult with a subject matter expert outside of the contact center, they can use the integrated directory, search and presence features to find the Teams user with the right expertise from within their Genesys Cloud desktop. They can determine availability and collaborate in real time with a single click.

For example, if a customer asks a question about a loan for a new vacation home while on a support call, an agent can quickly find an available mortgage specialist to help address the issue during the interaction. This facilitates teamwork, knowledge sharing and results in faster resolution for customers. "We are thrilled to add yet another element to our long-standing partnership with Microsoft, which marks an important step forward in helping our customers deliver on the promise of Experience as a Service," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud. "With more than 75 million daily active users, Microsoft Teams is a predominant unified communications and productivity tool for thousands of enterprise organizations. By integrating our platform with Teams, employees can draw upon expertise from anywhere in the organization so they can provide experiences tailored for every customer." Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft said, "More organizations recognize that employees throughout the business contribute to outstanding customer experiences – not just those in the contact center. The Genesys Cloud and Microsoft Teams integration helps ensure employees are equipped with the right tools to collaborate with colleagues across the enterprise while benefitting from features like advanced routing, call recording and interaction analytics to deliver consistent service." Learn more about the Genesys Cloud and Teams integration. About Genesys Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a Service(SM) so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the?world's leading public cloud contact center platform,?designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com. ©2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

