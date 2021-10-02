TMCnet News
New RocketDocs Platform Empowers Company-Wide Productivity with Total Sales Enablement Capabilities
BALTIMORE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketDocs, a pioneering Saas proposal software company, is pleased to announce the launch of RocketDocs 2.0, its Collaborative Response Management Platform that helps businesses by securely centralizing a single content library across all sales and proposal management teams. The platform is rolling out to new and existing customers this month.
RocketDocs 2.0 creates productivity efficiencies with ease of use, and features like:
"We're hyper-focused on evolving our solutions to be one step ahead of the needs of the businesses we serve," said RocketDocs CEO Jason Pappas. "The new platform powers greater collaboration within businesses, which is critical as teams cultivate processes and systems to support a remote workplace. We take the chaos out of content management process so teams can move at the speed of sales, creating efficiencies at the company level."
To get in touch with RocketDocs, businesses can contact RocketDocs at 1-833-9RESPONSE or submit a form at https://rocketdocs.com/contact.
About RocketDocs:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rocketdocs-platform-empowers-company-wide-productivity-with-total-sales-enablement-capabilities-301103314.html
SOURCE RocketDocs
