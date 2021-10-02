TMCnet News
New division and change in ZF's Board of Management: E-mobility strengthened as one of ZF's core businesses
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF's Supervisory Board has today appointed Stephan von Schuckmann (46) during its regular meeting as new member to the company's Board of Management. von Schuckmann, who currently heads the Car Powertrain Technology Division, will succeed Michael Hankel (63) as of January 1, 2021. Hankel will then retire after 17 successful years with the company. The Supervisory Board also decided to establish a new division out of the previous Car Powertrain Technology and E-Mobility Divisions in order to offer customers electrified driveline solutions under one roof. In the future, ZF will no longer develop components for internal combustion engine drives but will instead focus on long-range plug-in hybrids and purely electric vehicles.
Stephan von Schuckmann has been in charge of the Car Powertrain Technology Division based in Saarbrücken, Germany since Autumn 2018. The business administration graduate joined the ZF Group in 2003 and has held various management positions including Commercial Director of ZF Lenksysteme Hungária Kft. in Eger, Hungary, and Head of the Global Aftermarket and Small-Series Business Unit at ZF Lenksysteme GmbH in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. In 2015, von Schuckmann moved to the CarPowertrain Technology Division as Senior Vice President for Finance, Controlling, IT, and Process Management before taking over as head of the division.
Von Schuckmann's appointment to ZF's Board of Management from January 1, 2021, coincides with a significant change in the Group structure. At this time, a new division will be created from the two current Car Powertrain Technology and E-Mobility divisions. With this step, ZF will combine its competencies in order to better address the increasing electrification in passenger cars, improve customer proximity and further accelerate the transformation to plug-in hybrids and electric drives. In the future, ZF will no longer develop driveline components for pure combustion engine vehicles.
"With Stephan von Schuckmann as head of the new division and member of the Board of Management, we have gained a leader from our own ranks who knows the car driveline sector extremely well. He will strengthen ZF's position in the field of e-mobility," said Dr.-Ing. Franz-Josef Paefgen, Chairman of ZF's Supervisory Board.
Acknowledgements to Michael Hankel
Michael Hankel joined the Board of Management of the former ZF Sachs AG in Schweinfurt in 2003, where he was responsible for the Chassis Division. In 2007, he became Chairman of the Board of Management of ZF Lenksysteme GmbH in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. Since 2013, Michael Hankel has been a member of the ZF Board of Management where he is responsible for the Car Powertrain Technology and E-Mobility Divisions, Corporate Production, and key account management for passenger car customers in Europe and North America.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
ZF, which acquired WABCO Holdings Inc. on May 29, 2020, now has 160,000 employees worldwide with approximately 260 locations in 41 countries. In 2019, the two then-independent companies achieved sales of €36.5 billion (ZF) and $3.4 billion (WABCO).
For further press information and photos please visit: www.zf.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-division-and-change-in-zfs-board-of-management-e-mobility-strengthened-as-one-of-zfs-core-businesses-301103196.html
SOURCE ZF
